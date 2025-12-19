Rainbow Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Special Release

A special box set celebrating the early years of Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow is set to arrive in March of 2026. The set, called "The Temple of the King 1975-1976," is "most comprehensive collection of the opening phase of Rainbow's career to date," according to a release, "and is the first in a series of anthology sets covering the career of legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore."

What's in the Special Rainbow Release

Andy Pearce and Matt Wortham newly mastered the nine-CD collection, and it comes in deluxe seven-inch packaging featuring a 24-page booklet with memorabilia, photos and sleeve notes by music writer Rich Davenport.

The set spans the group's first two years and packs their debut album, Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, as well as their breakthrough record, Rising and the extended German concerts that were put together as part of the double live album On Stage. On top of that, expect rare recordings, rough mixes and bonus tracks that have never been released on CD. The collection also features a 24-page booklet with rare photographs, memorabilia and liner notes.

The Temple of the King 1975-1976 will arrive on March 6, 2026, and is available for preorder through the band.

Blackmore created Rainbow after leaving Deep Purple in 1975. The group also featured Ronnie James Dio, who was in the band until 1979, when he left to become a member of Black Sabbath.