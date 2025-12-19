ContestsConcerts + Events
Rainbow Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Special Release

Anne Erickson
Getty Images / Keystone

A special box set celebrating the early years of Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow is set to arrive in March of 2026. The set, called "The Temple of the King 1975-1976," is "most comprehensive collection of the opening phase of Rainbow's career to date," according to a release, "and is the first in a series of anthology sets covering the career of legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore."

What's in the Special Rainbow Release

Andy Pearce and Matt Wortham newly mastered the nine-CD collection, and it comes in deluxe seven-inch packaging featuring a 24-page booklet with memorabilia, photos and sleeve notes by music writer Rich Davenport.

The set spans the group's first two years and packs their debut album, Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, as well as their breakthrough record, Rising and the extended German concerts that were put together as part of the double live album On Stage. On top of that, expect rare recordings, rough mixes and bonus tracks that have never been released on CD. The collection also features a 24-page booklet with rare photographs, memorabilia and liner notes.

The Temple of the King 1975-1976 will arrive on March 6, 2026, and is available for preorder through the band.

Blackmore created Rainbow after leaving Deep Purple in 1975. The group also featured Ronnie James Dio, who was in the band until 1979, when he left to become a member of Black Sabbath.

Of their debut album, Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, a release explains, "The album's unusual stylistic blend of hard rock and classical music was partly inspired by Blackmore taking up the cello to help him break free of the confines of conventional guitar chord progressions. Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow was a top 15 hit in the UK and top 30 in the US, and was such a positive experience that in the Summer of 1975, that Blackmore left Deep Purple to commit himself fully to Rainbow."

Rainbow
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
