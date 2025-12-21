Michael Bublé Sang Journey and it Was Uncomfortable to Watch

The season finale of The Voice delivered one of its most talked-about moments when Journey took the stage for a four-song medley alongside judges and finalists. What was meant to be a celebratory performance quickly turned into an uncomfortable dumpster fire. Michael Bublé could not have looked less comfortable throughout the performance.

Michael Bublé Sang Journey... Uncomfortably

The medley ran through some of Journey's biggest hits. The Rock Hall legends were paired with contestants who were clearly thrilled by the moment. Bublé, however, seemed less at ease. Cameras repeatedly caught him glancing sideways, stiffening his posture, and offering smiles that looked more forced than festive. Vocally, some viewers felt his contributions sounded "tentative." It seemed like he was unsure where to fit within Journey’s arena-rock power. Steve Perry had a really high range... not a strong fit for Bublé's vocal style.

Reba McEntire seemed very comfortable with her share of the performance. Snoop Dogg didn't have any solo parts other than a small bit of spoken word. Niall Horan, famous as a member of the boy band One Direction and as a solo artist, stayed in his chair. He chose not to participate in the medley. Why Michael Bublé Sang Journey? No idea, but pretty sure he's rethinking his decision.

What Did Fans Have to Say?

Social media reacted fast. Clips of Bublé’s expressions spread within minutes, with fans joking that he looked “trapped in a karaoke nightmare” or “politely surviving someone else’s band practice.” Others were more sympathetic, noting that Journey’s high-octane style sits far outside Bublé’s smooth, swing-influenced comfort zone.

The performance also sparked debate about the show’s format. Critics argued that pairing judges with legendary rock acts can feel awkward when genres clash. Supporters countered that the discomfort is part of the fun, showing artists outside their lanes and creating unpredictable television.

Journey received a warmer reception, with many praising the band for sounding tight and energized on a live TV stage. Contestants also earned positive marks for holding their own next to the band. The spotlight, however, stayed fixed on Bublé’s body language and uneasy vocals. Here's the performance: