Freddie Mercury YouTube Series Releases Final Episode

Anne Erickson
There was really nobody like Freddie Mercury. His voice, stage presence and charisma is unmatched to this day. It's a shame that the world lost him at 45 years old back in 1991, but his music lives on.

Now, a special, three-part YouTube series has been looking back at Freddie Mercury's debut solo album, Mr. Bad Guy, and the story behind that special album. The series spotlights the individual tracks on the album and shares news stories about those songs.

Freddie Mercury Talks His Favorite Solo Songs

The final clip in the series has arrived, and it features archival footage of Mercury and his 1985 interview with journalist David Wigg. In the interview, Wigg asks which songs he thinks was most rewarding, and Mercury seems to have a difficult time picking just one. They're all so special to him, after all.

“Oh, I don’t know, the one that sells the most,” he says. But, then he gives a longer comment on it.

“To me, this is a rewarding album. I think it’s a collection of songs which seem to sort of get in a groove,” he notes. “And to me I couldn’t single out one song, because, at this point in time, I seem to be liking a different song every day.”

Mercury also says that he's a romantic person in the clip. “Well, I guess so,” he says, “but I just like writing songs about love because there’s so much scope and also they have so much to do with me.”

Mercury's debut solo album celebrated its 40th anniversary this year, and in honor, it was reissued on 180-gram translucent green vinyl with a 2019 mix by Queen's sound team, Justin Shirley-Smith and Joshua J. Macrae.

So, even thought the talent and life of Mercury was gone too soon, his music in rock legends Queen and beyond and thoughts live on, thanks to documentation like this YouTube series.

Freddie Mercury
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
