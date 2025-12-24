The Top 4 Topics of Sebastian Bach’s Social Rants

Sebastian Bach joined Skid Row in 1987 at age 18. Since then, he has made a big name for himself in rock music. Unfortunately, he has also become known for a short temper that shows up both onstage and off. The former Skid Row frontman doesn’t shy away from expressing his frustration on social media. We're discussing Sebastian Bach's social rants and the topics he most likely rants about. First, a little background:

Why Sebastian was Fired from Skid Row

Sebastian Bach was fired from Skid Row in 1996 due to personality conflicts, public behavior issues, and creative tensions. The breaking point came after Bach booked Skid Row as an opening act for Kiss on a 1996 tour. The rest of Skid Row reportedly felt the slot was beneath them at that stage of their career. The band said Bach made the decision without full-band agreement.

Ken Settle Skid Row--Sebastian Bach at Pine Knob 1992 photo Ken Settle

The Skid Row Reunion Rants

Bach’s long-running tirades about Skid Row refusing to reunite are easily his most famous. Over the years, he has posted angry, sarcastic, and emotional messages calling out former bandmates Dave “Snake” Sabo and Rachel Bolan.

He has accused them of “robbing fans,” “hiding behind excuses,” and blocking what he calls an obvious payday and legacy moment. These posts routinely get picked up by Blabbermouth and other rock publications.

Sebastian Bach Social Rants about Airlines

In December 2025, the most recent rant (at the time of publication), Sebastian Bach was removed from an Allegiant Airlines flight after a dispute about carry-on baggage. According to his own posts on X, Bach says he paid a $75 fee for a carry-on bag, showed proof of payment, and still ended up in an escalating argument with airline staff about whether he could bring more than one item onboard.

Metalsludge reports that the disagreement got so heated that he was removed from the plane. Sebastian Bach's social rants included calling the airline the worst he’s flown with in four decades of touring. Sebastin ranted, "F*ck Allegiant Air YOU SUCK!"

Sebastian also ranted and ripped another airline back in 2016 via his social media outlets. He posted several tweets (now mostly deleted) calling for a boycott of American Airlines. He notably stated, "I will never fly American Airlines again as long as I live" and described the experience as "insane."

Sebastian Bach's Social Rants Regarding Critics

Most of his rants directed toward critics start with "F" and end with "you." One of my favorites was covered by Ultimate Classic Rock years back. Sebastian fired back at a critic who said Sebastian's vocals were not up to par, saying, "F--- you... I can't wait to post video of this show so you can shove it up your a--hole. Stay the f--- away from me if you know what's good for you."

Political Rants

Twitter/X doesn't feed in order, but from the looks of Sebastian's account, he posts about his political views frequently.

Despite over one million followers on Facebook and more than 500K followers on Instagram, Sebastian appears to leave those pages to his promotional team and saves X for his real-time conversations and opinions. Profanity-laden videos of Sebastian's on-stage tirades against people at his shows can be found all over YouTube and every other social media platform.