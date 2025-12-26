Alice Cooper Guitarist Ryan Roxie to Air Recorded Performance on Christmas Day

Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie appeared on Rocky's Rock 'N' Roll Symphony on Dec. 25.

The show was recorded back in September, before a Pittsburgh Alice Cooper and Judas Priest concert. Roxie played songs he wrote and took questions from fans. This marked the first time Rocky's Rock 'N' Roll Symphony was filmed with people sitting in the audience.

Roxie strummed acoustic versions of "Second Chances," "When You See God," "The Risk," "36 Hours," and "The Question" during the taping. A fan asked if there was an Alice Cooper song he loved that would probably never get played at a concert. Roxie answered with "Perfect," a track he co-wrote with Alice Cooper for the Dirty Diamonds album, then performed it right there.

The guitarist has worked with Alice Cooper for years. He calls his fan-first approach the "Rock 'n' Roll Parking Lot." This includes meet-and-greets in venue parking lots and visits to record stores.

Anthony "Rocky" Lamonde hosts Rocky's Rock 'N' Roll Symphony. The program focuses on Pittsburgh-based bands and has often featured guests, including Samantha Fish.

Attendees described the evening as "a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I'll never forget." Roxie shared stories and musical insights throughout the night.