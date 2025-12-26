ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Alice Cooper Guitarist Ryan Roxie to Air Recorded Performance on Christmas Day

Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie appeared on Rocky’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Symphony on Dec. 25.  The show was recorded back in September, before a Pittsburgh Alice Cooper and Judas Priest…

Dan Teodorescu
Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie performs during the sold out show at the Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino October 17, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie appeared on Rocky's Rock 'N' Roll Symphony on Dec. 25. 

The show was recorded back in September, before a Pittsburgh Alice Cooper and Judas Priest concert. Roxie played songs he wrote and took questions from fans. This marked the first time Rocky's Rock 'N' Roll Symphony was filmed with people sitting in the audience.

Roxie strummed acoustic versions of "Second Chances," "When You See God," "The Risk," "36 Hours," and "The Question" during the taping. A fan asked if there was an Alice Cooper song he loved that would probably never get played at a concert. Roxie answered with "Perfect," a track he co-wrote with Alice Cooper for the Dirty Diamonds album, then performed it right there.

The guitarist has worked with Alice Cooper for years. He calls his fan-first approach the "Rock 'n' Roll Parking Lot." This includes meet-and-greets in venue parking lots and visits to record stores.

Anthony "Rocky" Lamonde hosts Rocky's Rock 'N' Roll Symphony. The program focuses on Pittsburgh-based bands and has often featured guests, including Samantha Fish.

Attendees described the evening as "a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I'll never forget." Roxie shared stories and musical insights throughout the night.

The special will run through December 28 and will be available on demand on Dec. 29.

Alice CooperRyan Roxie
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Jerry Cantrell of the band Alice in Chains performs on stage during a concert in the Rock in Rio Festival on September 19, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MusicJerry Cantrell Recalls Eddie Van Halen Filling Manager’s Garage with Free Gear After 1991 TourLaura Adkins
Lars Ulrich speaks at the "Metallica Saved My Life" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater
MusicThis Day in Rock History: December 26Dan Teodorescu
George Michael poses at the "George Michael: A Different Story" Photocall during the 55th annual Berlinale International Film Festival
MusicThis Day in Rock History: December 25Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect