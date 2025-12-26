The Osbourne’s First Christmas Without Ozzy

ContestsConcerts + Events
The Osbourne family marked their first Christmas since Ozzy Osbourne's passing with a bittersweet blend of tradition, grief, and love. The legendary Prince of Darkness passed away on 22 July 2025 at age 76. Ozzy leaves a huge hole in the family and in the rock music genre itself.

Kelly Osbourne on their First Christmas without Ozzy

The family gathered in matching holiday pajamas at Sharon's home in England and posed for photos. They looked great, but there was a sense that this year’s festivities felt profoundly different without their patriarch present.

A meaningful part of the day was remembering Ozzy through the traditions he helped shape. Ozzy loved cooking at home. It's a side of him that we don't tend to associate with his on-stage persona. Ozzy frequently spent holiday mornings preparing meals for his family.

For their first Christmas without Ozzy, the role of head chef passed to his son Louis. Louis is Ozzy's son from his first marriage and he stepped up, honoring his father’s legacy. He prepared the family's Christmas feast in honor of Ozzy. According to Mirror.co.uk, friends and relatives said Louis’s cooking helped ground everyone. The family was able to celebrate the way Ozzy loved by bringing the family together around the table.

Sharing Memories of Ozzy

Kelly Osbourne shared memories ofhow Ozzy used to dress up as Santa Claus, much to the delight (and occasional terror) of his grandchildren. One longtime Christmas anecdote involves the kids setting booby traps. Kelly recalled the kids putting fishing wire across the hallway to booby trap Santa. When Ozzy, in full Santa gear, triggered their prank setup, Kelly said they almost didn't get their presents.

This first Christmas without Ozzy’s booming laugh and unpredictable energy wasn't easy. His family found solace by celebrating the traditions he loved most. Cooking together, sharing stories, and recalling his playful antics: the family honored Ozzy's memory with a mix of joy and sadness. It's a fitting tribute to a man whose influence on his family was as powerful as his influence on rock music

Where was Jack Osbourne?

Jack Osbourne spent Christmas in his L.A. home with his wife and daughters. He and his wife, Aree Gearhart, just welcomed their newborn daughter, Maple. Jack and his family enjoyed a more intimate setting for their first Christmas without Ozzy. Kelly and Sharon are heading to visit Jack's family after the Christmas holiday.

Jack Osbourne also just wrapped up a stint onf the UK TV show, I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.

