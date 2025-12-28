Pearl Jam Kittens Have Been Adopted

MANCHESTER, TN – JUNE 14: Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs at the 2008 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 14, 2008 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images)

Fellow cat-lovers, this is a feel-good story for us. Pearl Jam recently shared a heartwarming holiday update after successfully helping three black and white foster kitties find permanent homes. Discovered in the parking lot of the band’s headquarters, the adoptees, named Bugs, Dark Matter, and Gremmie, were taken in and cared for by the Pearl Jam team. Two of the Pearl Jam kittens, Bugs and Dark Matter, were adopted together, while Gremmie found a furever home with a member of the PJHQ staff.

The Pearl Jam Kittens' Names and Adoption Agency

With names inspired by PJ songs, Bugs, Dark Matter, and Gremmie reference tracks from the band’s catalog. You can see pictures of the "Purrl Jam kittens" on PJ's Instagram page.

Made possible with help from the local rescue group Alley Cat Project, the adoption organization worked alongside the band throughout the fostering process. Feel-good stories are even better around the holidays. This one gives fans another reason to celebrate Pearl Jam’s long-standing love for animals and community involvement.

Eddie Vedder is a known animal lover and has had pets, including rescue dogs and cats. Eddie's family has even fostered small animals like hedgehogs. Animal rescue events are often attended by Eddie Vedder and his family.

Pearl Jam recently wrapped up its "Dark Matter" tour and is on holiday break. Find out more Pearl Jam news on their official website, pearljam.com

Lastly, to adopt cats in the Metro Detroit area or to donate and help with the care of animals, check out your local shelter or contact the Michigan Humane Society at michiganhumane.org