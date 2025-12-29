ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Queen Will End Large-Scale Tours; Band Plans Smaller Performances Instead

Queen won’t tour on a big scale anymore and will focus on smaller shows instead. Anita Dobson, Brian May’s wife,  recently made this clear in an interview with The Mirror….

Dan Teodorescu
Queen guitarist Sir Brian May introduces the preview screening of "Queen Rock Montreal" on January 15, 2024 in London, England.
Eamonn M. McCormack / Stringer via Getty Images

Queen won't tour on a big scale anymore and will focus on smaller shows instead. Anita Dobson, Brian May's wife,  recently made this clear in an interview with The Mirror.

"They will do little bits and bobs, but they won't do those big tours," Dobson told the Mirror. "We are all getting old."

Drummer Roger Taylor spoke with Rolling Stone earlier this year. He shot down talk about a farewell tour. "I don't think we're done," he said. "And I don't think we're going to say a final farewell tour. Because it never is, is it?"

This rock group ranks among the best-selling acts in music history. Songs like "We Will Rock You," "We Are The Champions," and "Bohemian Rhapsody" made them famous worldwide. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted them in 2001.

May had a minor stroke in September 2024. "Good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days and I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago ... it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn't have any control over this arm. So was a little scary," he said at the time.

Dobson told The Sun in January that May is "stable now" and has adjusted well to their move to the countryside. "Brian has never been happier since we moved," she said.

Brian MayQueen
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Frontman Sully Erna of Godsmack performs during the Las Rageous music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on April 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicGodsmack Frontman Confirms New Album Plans with Replacement Members After RetirementsLaura Adkins
Promotional portrait of British heavy metal group, Iron Maiden, 1981: (L-R) Steve Harris, Clive Burr, Paul Di'Anno, Adrian Smith, and Dave Murray.
MusicIron Maiden Marks 50th Year With World Tour and Feature DocumentaryDan Teodorescu
Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes perform at The Grand Ole Opry on April 02, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicBlack Crowes Sets 2026 World Tour With Guns N’ Roses Support DatesLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect