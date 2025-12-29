Queen Will End Large-Scale Tours; Band Plans Smaller Performances Instead

Queen won't tour on a big scale anymore and will focus on smaller shows instead. Anita Dobson, Brian May's wife, recently made this clear in an interview with The Mirror.

"They will do little bits and bobs, but they won't do those big tours," Dobson told the Mirror. "We are all getting old."

Drummer Roger Taylor spoke with Rolling Stone earlier this year. He shot down talk about a farewell tour. "I don't think we're done," he said. "And I don't think we're going to say a final farewell tour. Because it never is, is it?"

This rock group ranks among the best-selling acts in music history. Songs like "We Will Rock You," "We Are The Champions," and "Bohemian Rhapsody" made them famous worldwide. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted them in 2001.

May had a minor stroke in September 2024. "Good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days and I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago ... it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn't have any control over this arm. So was a little scary," he said at the time.