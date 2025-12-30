Fish, Fruit, and Peeps: Unique NYE Ball Drops Around the U.S.

New Year’s Eve countdowns have become a beloved tradition across the United States, inspired most famously by the Times Square Ball Drop in New York City. But many towns and cities have put their own spin on the idea by lowering (or raising) quirky items that reflect local culture, industry, or history. From giant food icons to playful symbols of local pride, these unique NYE ball drops add a local flavor to the universal tradition of welcoming a fresh year.

First, let's talk about the granddaddy of them all, New York City's ball drop. The drop has been held since 1907. The newest ball, the ninth version, features a dramatically updated design with thousands of Waterford crystal panels and digital lighting, debuting for the 2026 New Year’s Eve celebration. It's unique in that it's the most well-known place to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Unique NYE Ball Drops Around the U.S.

CherryT Ball Drop — Traverse City MI

In Traverse City, the "CherryT Ball Drop" features a 600-pound illuminated cherry that drops downtown at midnight. This unique NYE ball drop comes from the "Cherry Capitol of the World."

Pickle Drop — Mt. Olive, NC

Celebrating the town’s pickle production and festival heritage, a giant pickled gherkin lights up and drops at midnight into a huge jar of Mt. Olive pickles.

MoonPie — Mobile, AL

Mobile’s 12-foot illuminated MoonPie honors the region’s love for the marshmallow sandwich treat. The oversized confection symbolizes the sweetness of community and the spirit of a Southern carnival.

Big Orange — Redlands, California

A giant navel orange descends to ring in the New Year. Redlands was once the world's leading navel orange producer. Oranges are still a big part of their heritage and commerce.

Grapes — Temecula, CA

In wine country, a cluster of oversized grapes drops as a nod to the region’s vineyards and annual harvest, making it a toast-worthy tradition. TikTok clip is 50 seconds of drone show. The last 10 seconds are the grapes dropping.

Peeps Chick — Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem lights up a 400-pound Peep chick for its New Year countdown, honoring the town’s famous marshmallow candy manufacturer and sweet heritage.

Editor's Choice:

Walleye Fish — Port Clinton, OH

Lake Erie’s fishing culture takes center stage with Captain Wylie Walleye, a huge fish that drops as a tribute to the local fishing industry and lakeshore traditions. This is my personal favorite of the unique NYE ball drops.

A Giant Peach — Atlanta, GA

Since 1989, Atlanta has had their 800-pound peach drop. Covid caused its cancellation for a few years. Now Atlanta is moving away from the peach-drop and replacing it with Countdown over ATL, featuring a drone show and a giant drone peach. Here's last year's final peach drop.

The Mushroom — Kennett Square, PA

Known as the "Mushroom Capital of the World," Kennett Square drops a giant lit mushroom every year for New Year's Eve. At midnight, a 700-plus-pound glowing mushroom sculpture is lowered over downtown to welcome the new year.