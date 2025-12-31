Bono and The Edge Release YouTube Performance From Woody Guthrie Prize Ceremony

Bono and The Edge posted video and audio from their October show at the Woody Guthrie Prize ceremony in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

They also posted audio of their talk with producer and musician T Bone Burnett. Topics ranged from art to activism.

U2 received the 2025 Woody Guthrie Prize from the Woody Guthrie Center in October. The prize honors "a recipient who embodies the spirit of Woody Guthrie's social consciousness and musical legacy."

Bono and The Edge took the award on behalf of U2 at Cain's Ballroom. That venue also hosted them back in 1981 during their Boy tour. This was their first time back.

Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, Joan Baez and Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine have won the prize before. It puts the Irish rock band among musicians who tackle social issues through their work.