Bono and The Edge Release YouTube Performance From Woody Guthrie Prize Ceremony

Bono and The Edge posted video and audio from their October show at the Woody Guthrie Prize ceremony in Tulsa, Oklahoma.  The two musicians performed five songs acoustically at Cain’s…

(L-R) The Edge and Bono of U2 perform at the Gocheok Sky Dome on December 08, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.
Bono and The Edge posted video and audio from their October show at the Woody Guthrie Prize ceremony in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 

The two musicians performed five songs acoustically at Cain's Ballroom. They played "Running to Stand Still," "Sunday Bloody Sunday," "One," "Pride (In the Name of Love)" and "Yahweh." During "Running to Stand Still," they wove in a piece of Guthrie's "Bound for Glory." "Pride (In the Name of Love)" borrowed from Guthrie's "Jesus Christ."

They also posted audio of their talk with producer and musician T Bone Burnett. Topics ranged from art to activism.

U2 received the 2025 Woody Guthrie Prize from the Woody Guthrie Center in October. The prize honors "a recipient who embodies the spirit of Woody Guthrie's social consciousness and musical legacy."

Bono and The Edge took the award on behalf of U2 at Cain's Ballroom. That venue also hosted them back in 1981 during their Boy tour. This was their first time back.

Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, Joan Baez and Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine have won the prize before. It puts the Irish rock band among musicians who tackle social issues through their work.

The ceremony raised money for the Woody Guthrie Center. Anna Canoni spoke about how U2 has spent years fighting injustice through music and humanitarian work.

BonoThe Edge
Dan TeodorescuWriter
