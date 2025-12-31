Win tickets to the Novi Home show and an Electrolux Washer & Dryer!

The Novi Home Show Returns to Suburban Collection Showplace, January 16-18, 2026 and WCSX has your FREE tickets to the show. One lucky person will also win a Front Load Electrolux Washer & Dryer!

You can register to win below!

Kick off the new year with hundreds of home improvement experts,

special guest Patric Richardson "The Laundry Evangelist," and new

family-friendly features.

Get ready to plan your next home project as The Novi

Home Show, Southeastern Michigan's premier destination for home improvement, returns to

the Suburban Collection Showplace for one weekend only, January 16-18, 2026.

The show brings together hundreds of exhibitors, from builders and remodelers to experts in

landscaping, kitchens, baths, and windows. Attendees will have the opportunity to shop and

compare services, get one-on-one advice from leading professionals, and find inspiration for

any home project, big or small.



This winter, the show is packed with new features, including a special appearance by Patric

Richardson, "The Laundry Evangelist." Patric inspires audiences through his acclaimed Laundry

Camps, his book Laundry Love, and his HGTV and Discovery+ show The Laundry Guy. His

ability to transform daunting laundry challenges into creative and practical solutions has made

him a household name, earning recognition both locally and internationally. Thanks to the

generous sponsorship of Big George's & Witbeck Appliance and Electrolux, attendees can

experience Patric’s expertise firsthand through multiple daily presentations at the show on the

Tips & Trends Stage.



2026 Show Highlights Include:



● Hundreds of Exhibitors: Meet experts in every area of home improvement, including

builders, remodelers, kitchen and bath specialists, roofing and window providers,

landscapers, and many more.

● Special Guest: "The Laundry Evangelist" Patric Richardson: Learn laundry-day

secrets from the HGTV and Discovery+ star, live on the Tips & Trends Stage.

● Tips & Trends Stage: Get free advice from top designers with complimentary interior

design consultations and "Ask the Designer" round tables.

● The Inside Outside Guys Pavilion: Listen to the WJR 760 AM home improvement

experts as they broadcast live from the show on Saturday and Sunday.

● Major Prize Giveaways: Attendees can register to win thousands of dollars in prizes,

including a Great Lakes Ace prize package and numerous $50 exhibitor gift cards.

● Family-Friendly Kids Zone: A dedicated area for families to relax, featuring inflatables,

games, family-friendly theater, and demos from the Michigan State Police K9 unit.

● Michigan Marketplace: Shop unique gifts and décor from local artisans and small

business owners.



The Novi Home Show runs Friday, January 16 (12 p.m. - 7 p.m.), Saturday, January 17 (10 a.m. -

7 p.m.), and Sunday, January 18 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.).

Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (65+), and children 12 and under are admitted free

of charge. Discount tickets can be purchased online for $10 at novihomeshow.com. A special

"5 after 5" admission price of $5 is available at the box office after 5 p.m. on Friday and

Saturday.

Parking is available at the Suburban Collection Showplace for a fee.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://novihomeshow.com/winter/.



About The Novi Home Show

The Novi Home Show is one of the largest home-related events in Michigan, produced by the

Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan (HBA). It provides a platform for

homeowners to connect with local, trusted building, remodeling, and home improvement

experts. The HBA also proudly produces a Spring and a Fall edition of the show scheduled for

April 24-26, 2026 and October 9-11, 2026, respectively. For more information about all 3

shows, visit https://novihomeshow.com/

Register below for your chance to win FREE tickets to the show and One lucky person will also win a Front Load Electrolux Washer & Dryer!