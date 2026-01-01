Man Tried to Hide From Police by Blending Into a Nativity Scene — and It Nearly Worked

During the holiday season, towns across Europe are filled with Christmas markets, decorations, and public nativity scenes. In southern Italy, one of those scenes briefly became part of a police manhunt — after a man tried to use it as a hiding place.

The incident happened late in the holiday season in the town of Galatone, and it’s now being shared widely because of how close the attempt came to succeeding.

What Happened in Galatone, Italy?

Police in Galatone were searching for a 38-year-old man who had gone missing after being sentenced to nine months in jail for assault. Officers were actively looking for him in and around the town when he made a sudden decision that blended desperation with holiday timing.

Instead of running or hiding indoors, the man stepped into a life-size nativity scene set up outside a local church.

He positioned himself as one of the Wise Men and stood completely still.

Why the Plan Almost Worked

At first, the disguise worked exactly as intended.

Officers walked past the nativity scene without noticing anything unusual. The figures were stationary, dressed in traditional robes, and positioned as part of a familiar holiday display. From a distance, nothing appeared out of place.

It wasn’t until the town’s mayor noticed movement out of the corner of his eye that the situation changed.

That small movement was enough to draw attention, and police were alerted. Officers then approached the nativity scene more closely and realized one of the “figures” was not part of the display.

They were able to take a photograph of the man while he was still standing in position before placing him under arrest (scroll down to check it out)

What Happened After the Arrest?

The man was taken into custody without incident and is now serving the nine-month sentence that had prompted the search in the first place.

No injuries were reported, and no damage was done to the nativity scene itself. Authorities have not indicated that any charges related to the disguise attempt will be added.

Why This Story Resonated After the Holidays

Even though the arrest happened during the holiday season, the story has continued to circulate into the new year because it sits at the intersection of several familiar themes:

Holiday traditions

Public spaces filled with decorations

And the unexpected ways people behave when they believe they won’t be noticed

Public nativity scenes are designed to fade into the background during December. They become visual landmarks that people stop actively looking at — which is exactly why the hiding attempt worked, briefly.

Are There Other Cases Like This?

While this particular attempt is unusual, law enforcement officials have long noted that people on the run sometimes rely on stillness and blending in rather than distance.

Crowds, costumes, uniforms, and familiar settings can create moments where people stop actively observing their surroundings. In this case, the holiday timing made a public religious display seem like the safest place to avoid attention.

What makes the Galatone incident stand out is how literal the disguise was — and how long it lasted before being noticed.

The Role of the Mayor in the Arrest

An unusual detail in the story is that the man wasn’t spotted by police at first, but by the town’s mayor.

According to reports, the mayor noticed something slightly off — a movement that didn’t fit with the rest of the display. That observation ultimately led to the arrest.

It’s a reminder that in small towns, public spaces are closely watched, especially during holiday events and decorations that attract visitors.

Why Stories Like This Spread So Quickly

This incident checks several boxes that make stories travel:

It’s visual and easy to imagine

It involves a universally recognized holiday scene

It doesn’t rely on violence or shock

And it feels improbable without being unbelievable

Those qualities have helped it remain part of post-holiday conversation even as January begins and decorations come down.

A Holiday Story That Lingered Into the New Year

By early January, most holiday displays have been packed away, but this one left behind a story that outlasted the season.

The nativity scene in Galatone returned to being what it was meant to be — a quiet decoration marking the end of the year. The man who tried to disappear into it is now in custody, serving his sentence.