Tips for Success with Resolutions and Lifestyle Changes
Around the New Year, resolutions can be a conversation. We all have lifestyle choices that we can improve. Striving to be better is a very human thing. Tips for success with resolutions and lifestyle changes can help pad your odds of truly making your life-upgrade stick. Side note: People who make resolutions on New Year's Day are ten times more likely to stick with their changes six months later.
Whether it's a New Year's resolution and you want to change, or your current health demands change, these tips can help you reach your goals.
• Break big goals into smaller steps: An article in Time suggests that large, vague goals are hard for the brain to sustain. Breaking them into manageable tasks boosts motivation and progress.
• Set specific, achievable objectives: PositivePsychology.com tells us that concrete, measurable goals are more effective than broad ambitions like “get healthier.”
• Write down your goals: Documenting your intentions helps turn abstract ideas into tangible plans and increases chances of follow-through. If your goal is weight-related, keeping a food journal is a great way to achieve success.
• Create “implementation intentions”: James Clear specializes in goal planning. The site suggests that you plan exactly when, where, and how you’ll act on a goal (EX: “Monday, 7 AM at the gym”). This strategy can double or triple goal success.
• Use habit stacking: Pair new behaviors with established routines (like stretching after coffee) to make them easier to maintain.
Focus, Leverage, Review, and Love
• Focus on one major goal at a time: Don't try to change everything at once. Medium.com discusses narrowing focus prevents mental overload and supports consistent progress.
• Leverage the “fresh start” effect: MindLAB Neuroscience suggests that temporal landmarks like January 1 or the start of a week can help reset your mindset and boost motivation. It could explain why people seem head-up about NY resolutions in general.
• Regularly review and adjust goals: Check your progress, refine plans, and stay flexible if circumstances change. Flexibility is linked to success.
• Practice self-compassion: Expect setbacks. Treating yourself kindly keeps you motivated rather than discouraged by imperfections. This isn't about the fails. This is about the overall progress. You got this
This video was made in 2020, but it's got some great tips that still work today: