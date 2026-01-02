10 Classic Rock Albums Turning 50 in 2026

Happy New Years to all you 94.7 WCSX Classic Rock Listeners and to all of those who love to rock out. As we move ahead into 2026, we take a look back a half century ago and highlight 10 albums that released in 1976 in no particular order.

Boston-Boston

Released in August 1976, this self-title debut album broke sales records, becoming the best-selling debut LP in the USA at its time, and winning the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Century Award for the best-selling debut album. Hits off this record include, "More Than a Feeling", "Peace of Mind" and "Foreplay/Long Time"

Bob Seger-Night Moves

Released in October 1976, It's the album that made the rest of the country realize what many of us in Detroit already knew for years, Bob Seger knows his Rock n' Roll. The album features a split on the backing band with half the work being done by the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section while the other half is contributed by The Silver Bullet Band. Certified 6× Platinum at the time of this posting, hits off this 94.7 WCSX Staple include, "Night Moves", "Mainstreet", "Sunspot Baby", "The Fire Down Below", & "Rock and Roll Never Forgets."

AC/DC-High Voltage

Released in May 1976, AC/DC High Voltage was for many US audiences, the first introduction to the legendary Australian based band. With Bon Scott on vocals, hits off this album include, "It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)", "The Jack", "High Voltage", & "T.N.T."

Led Zeppelin-Presence

Released in March 1976, it was the legendary bands seventh studio album. While a commercial success here in the states, Presence was the lowest selling album of the group. Presence features no keyboards and only acoustic guitar on a few tracks. Singer Robert Plant recovering from illness at the time was unable to tour to promote the release. Hits off Presence include, "Candy Store Rock" & "Royal Orleans."

KISS-Destroyer

Released in March 1976, Destroyer would be the 4th studio LP release by the legendary band KISS. Topping the charts at #11 by the summer of '76, Hits off this record include; "Detroit Rock City", "Beth", "Shout it out Loud", & "Flaming Youth."

Peter Frampton-Frampton Comes Alive

Released in January 1976, Frampton Comes Alive would dominate the music charts for 10 weeks at the #1 spot in 1976. Considered one of the best live albums, The record would go on to sell over 8 million copies over the next 50 years thanks to classic rock staples, "Show me the way", "Baby, I love your way", and a 14-minute cut of "Do you feel like we do."

Billy Joel-Turnstiles

Released in May 1976, the Piano Man Billy Joel 4th studio album was a return to his roots of New York City. Songs off this record that highlight that include, "New York State of Mind", "Summer Highland Falls", & "Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights go out on Broadway." This album would also mark the first time that the Piano Mans own touring band would record on his LP. It would go on to sell over 1 million copies.

Rush-2112

Released in March 1976, 2112 would be the 4th studio album to be recorded by the Canadian rock legends. Rush would find commercial success with the album reaching #5 in Canada and #61 in the USA. The progressive rock hits from this LP include, "The Twilight Zone", "The Temples of Syrinx", and the whole A side simply titled "2112."

The Steve Miller Band-Fly Like an Eagle

Released in May 1976, Fly Like an Eagle was a commercial success upon release. Backed by three hit singles, "Fly Like an Eagle", "Rock'n Me", "Take the money and run" and a WCSX Overeasy staple "Wild Mountain Honey" the album would sell over 4 million copies and in 2025 be added to the Library of Congress as an LP deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" for preservation.

Eagles-Hotel California

Released in December 1976, Hotel California would be the Eagles 5th studio album. The album would enjoy immediate commercial success and earn critical acclaim to critics and fans alike. The titles track would earn the Grammy for Record of the Year and the album itself would be nominated for album of the year but loose out to another legendary classic rock album "Fleetwood Mac's-Rumours." Classic Rock staples from this massive hit charter include, "Hotel California", "New Kid in Town", "Life in the Fast Lane", & "The Last Resort."

Other notable works:

While these 10 albums have kept us rocking for the last 50 years, other albums from genres rock to soul to country to disco also had their time in the spotlight in 1976. Other notable works include,

Tom Pettys Self title album, Bob Dylan-Desire, Boz Scaggs-Silk Degrees,

Jimmy Buffett-Havanna Daydreamin', David Bowie-Station to Station, Lou Reed-Coney Island Baby,

Lynyrd Skynyrd-Gimme Back My Bullets, Barry White-Let the Music Play, Genesis-A Trick of the Tail,

Thin Lizzy-Jail Break, George Benson-Breezin', Bob Seger-Live Bullet, Ramones-Self title,

Krokus-Self title, America-Hideaway, Joe Cocker-Stingwray, Aerosmith-Rocks, Blue Oyster Cult-Agents of Fortune,

Warren Zevon-Self Title, Steely Dan-The Royal Scam, Jeff Beck-Wired, Styx-Crystal Ball,

Alice Cooper-Alice Cooper Goes to Hell, Gordon Lightfoot-Summertime Dream,