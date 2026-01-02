ContestsConcerts + Events
Here’s What We Know About Another Van Halen Album

 Alex Van Halen has confirmed he’s starting a new project with Steve Lukather, likely to complete unreleased material featuring Alex’s late brother Eddie Van Halen. Over the Holiday weekend, social media had bunch of…

Screamin' Scott
Drummer Alex Van Halen of Van Halen performs during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards

 Alex Van Halen has confirmed he's starting a new project with Steve Lukather, likely to complete unreleased material featuring Alex's late brother Eddie Van Halen.

Over the Holiday weekend, social media had bunch of rehashed stories on a brand new Van Halen record in the works.

Is Steve Lukather Playing EVH Parts on Guitar?

No, Steve is not going to replace Eddie Van Halen. If he was I don't think Steve would want to be a part of this project.

Eddie and Steve Lukather have a long history and friendship; they previously collaborated on Michael Jackson's hit song "Beat It".

Alex Van Halen has confirmed he is starting work on a new album project with Steve Lukather of Toto

 Lukather is helping to produce and finish demos, not necessarily playing guitar on new songs. Van Halen revealed this on a podcast, stating they're working on the record with "a couple of other people," and while there's much speculation, it seems focused on processing Eddie's vault of unheard music, with Lukather assisting in an overseeing/producing role rather than a new performance role. 

How Much Music Is In The VH Vaults?

A staggering amount is at hand, a lot of riffs and unfinished material is out there.

  • Finishing previously unheard VH recordings from Eddie's vault, not a new band recording.
  •  Alex is producing, and Steve Lukather is helping to complete the music, honoring his friendship and work with Eddie.
  •  He's clarified he won't be playing guitar on any new Van Halen songs but is helping Alex sort through and finish the existing material.
  •  Alex Van Halen confirmed the news on Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain's podcast in early January 2026. 

When Can We Expect a Release Date?

As of January 2, 2026, there is no official release date for the project

Alex recently stated on January 1, 2026, that he is only just "getting ready to do this record."

