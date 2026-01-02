ContestsConcerts + Events
Yungblud and The Smashing Pumpkins Team Up on “Zombie”

British rocker Yungblud is diving deeper into alternative rock history with a new collaboration alongside the Smashing Pumpkins. The two groups have teamed up for a reimagined version of Yungblud’s…

Donielle Flynn
Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins on stage. He's standing in front of a microphone, holding his guitar. His left arm is raised.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs onstage during The 33rd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2024 at The Kia Forum on December 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Audacy)

British rocker Yungblud is diving deeper into alternative rock history with a new collaboration alongside the Smashing Pumpkins. The two groups have teamed up for a reimagined version of Yungblud’s song “Zombie.” In less than two weeks, a new version of the song and a music video were completed. The new version leans darker and heavier than the original.

Inspiration and Collaboration

According to Yungblud, "Zombie" was initially inspired by the Smashing Pumpkins’ 1993 classic Siamese Dream. He said it was an album that helped shape his musical identity. While the original version of “Zombie” already carried emotional weight, Yungblud felt there was still something left to explore creatively. That curiosity led him to reach out directly to Billy Corgan. He spoke of the idea of pushing the track into more aggressive and atmospheric territory.

The collaboration came together quickly. Within just ten days of their first conversation, Yungblud flew to Chicago to record both the song and its accompanying music video with the Smashing Pumpkins. The fast turnaround speaks to the shared creative energy between the artists and their mutual respect for each other’s work.

Yungblud and The Smashing Pumpkins Darker Side of "Zombie"

The new version of “Zombie” blends Yungblud’s raw emotional intensity with the layered heaviness the Smashing Pumpkins are known for, creating a sound that bridges generations of alternative rock fans. It’s a collaboration that feels both nostalgic and forward-thinking — a reminder that rock music continues to evolve by honoring its past while pushing into new creative territory.

Yungblud's Previous Collaboration with Aerosmith

The Smashing Pumpkins aren’t Yungblud’s first high-profile rock collaboration. He previously teamed up with Aerosmith on the track “My Only Angel,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, further cementing his place in modern rock’s evolving landscape.

