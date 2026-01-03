Banished Words for 2026: The Phrase 6-7 Is Moved to 6-7

Every year, Lake Superior State University takes a big swing at our vocabulary choices. 2026 is the university's 50th year of calling out words and phrases it believes the world has officially worn out. The Banished Words List is a tradition dating back decades. It highlights expressions the school says have been overused, misused, or driven people crazy.

The list reflects the current moment, especially the language trends shaped by social media and younger generations.

Banished Words List Highlights

Topping this year’s list is the mysterious term “6-7.” The phrase has gone viral among young people online and in everyday conversation, but its meaning remains fuzzy at best. Even those who use it often struggle to define it clearly, leaving older generations confused and occasionally annoyed. That lack of clarity is one of the main reasons it earned a spot on the list.

Other entries include familiar conversational staples like “my bad” and “reach out,” along with buzzwords such as “incentivize” and “demure.” According to the university, these words tend to surge in popularity during certain cultural moments before becoming a form of verbal clutter.

There's No Shame in the Game

The Banished Words List isn’t meant to shame anyone. Conversely, its purpose is to reflect how language evolves and how quickly trends rise and fall. Social media, short-form videos, and viral slang now play a major role in accelerating that cycle, pushing phrases into the mainstream almost overnight.

Some expressions probably aren't going anywhere. Other terms like “6-7” could soon feel dated, waiting to be replaced by the next inside joke or viral catchphrase waiting in the wings. Think "sibidi rizz."

Sadly, I always see several phrases I use on the list. "My bad." I'm not the only one using that phrase.