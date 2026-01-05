ContestsConcerts + Events
Alex Van Halen and Toto’s Steve Lukather to Release Music Together

At long last, new music from Alex Van Halen is on the way, according to his latest comments. Speaking in an interview with Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain on his…

Anne Erickson
Alex Van Halen and Toto's Steve Lukather are teasing new music together that will likely be out later in 2026.
At long last, new music from Alex Van Halen is on the way, according to his latest comments. Speaking in an interview with Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain on his Metal Sticks podcast, Alex dropped the news that he's getting ready to work on new music with none other than Toto's Steve Lukather.

"I'm getting ready to do this record with Lukather and a couple of other people," he said on the show. "It should be exciting."

New Music From Alex Van Halen and Steve Lukather

So, what will the new music sound like? That's still a mystery. Alex didn't share any specific details about what kind of music he and Steve will be putting together, but at least we know it'll be of the rock variety.

We also know that the new music won't be new Van Halen songs. Last spring, Lukather took to social media to explain that he would be working on new music with Alex but that it wouldn't be for Van Halen.

In a post that was a comment to his Jan. 26 birthday tribute to Eddie Van Halen, he said, "I think there is a huge misunderstanding." He added that he "will not ever play a guitar note" on a Van Halen song ever again.

"Al asked me to help him go thru a ton of unfinished recordings of Al and Ed writing and recording that never saw the light of day. As of now that's all I got," he added on the post. He continued, saying that the face anyone "would think for even a second that I would play anything on this is ridiculous. I have too much love and respect for that and ... I play nothing like Ed.. more as a co-producer or something. I am honored Al would ask me though."

So, Lukather has lots of love and respect for Van Halen, but you won't hear him on a Halen track.

Van Halen
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
About
Connect