Alex Van Halen and Toto’s Steve Lukather to Release Music Together

At long last, new music from Alex Van Halen is on the way, according to his latest comments. Speaking in an interview with Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain on his Metal Sticks podcast, Alex dropped the news that he's getting ready to work on new music with none other than Toto's Steve Lukather.

"I'm getting ready to do this record with Lukather and a couple of other people," he said on the show. "It should be exciting."

New Music From Alex Van Halen and Steve Lukather

So, what will the new music sound like? That's still a mystery. Alex didn't share any specific details about what kind of music he and Steve will be putting together, but at least we know it'll be of the rock variety.

We also know that the new music won't be new Van Halen songs. Last spring, Lukather took to social media to explain that he would be working on new music with Alex but that it wouldn't be for Van Halen.

In a post that was a comment to his Jan. 26 birthday tribute to Eddie Van Halen, he said, "I think there is a huge misunderstanding." He added that he "will not ever play a guitar note" on a Van Halen song ever again.

"Al asked me to help him go thru a ton of unfinished recordings of Al and Ed writing and recording that never saw the light of day. As of now that's all I got," he added on the post. He continued, saying that the face anyone "would think for even a second that I would play anything on this is ridiculous. I have too much love and respect for that and ... I play nothing like Ed.. more as a co-producer or something. I am honored Al would ask me though."