Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle Celebrates Another Birthday

Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle is a long-standing Detroit-area comedy club, located in Metro Detroit at 310 S. Troy St., Royal Oak, Michigan.

On January 4th, 1979, Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle was founded. It marks the 47th anniversary with some fantastic acts appearing in 2026.

Famous Comics That Got Their Big Break

Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle, a legendary comedy club in Royal Oak, Michigan, was founded by Mark Ridley in 1979

Tim Allen and Dave Coulier began their comedy careers on the first Comedy Castle stage. The current Royal Oak location has been in the former Daily Tribune newspaper facility since February 1st, 1990.

Mark still handpicks the club’s talent, searching the entire country and Canada for the very best talent available. On any given night, audiences have seen surprise guests such as Ron White, Lewis Black, Keegan-Michael Key, David Copperfield, Brian Regan, and many other comedians pop in to watch the show or do a guest set.

How Does The Comedy Castle Rank Among Other Comedy Venues?

Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle is largely regarded as one of the top 18+ comedy clubs in the country and is the club to perform at for many of the up-and-coming and established comedians. Just walk the halls at Comedy Castle to see early photos of Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Carrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Rosie O’Donnell, Garry Shandling, Bob Saget, Kathleen Madigan, and many more of today’s stars who have performed at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle.

In essence, Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle is more than just a venue; it's a significant piece of American comedy history, built by a comedian for comedians, and a testament to the enduring power of live stand-up.