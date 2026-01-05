WCSX New Year, New Shows
Kick off the New year with concert tickets from CSX!
Each weekday starting Monday January 12 through Friday January 30, WCSX will have your shot to win tickets to a classic rock concert in 2026!
Listen for your chance to win a
pair of tickets to one of these three shows:
TIMES TO LISTEN:
Monday Jan 12th – Motley Crüe during Screamin' Scott's show
Tuesday Jan 13th – TOTO during Big Jim's House
Wednesday Jan 14th – Lynyrd Skynyrd during Donielle Flynn's show
Thursday Jan 15th – Motley Crüe during Big Jim's House
Friday Jan 16th – Lynyrd Skynyrd during Screamin' Scott's show
Monday Jan 19th – No giveaway this Day (MLK Day)
Tuesday Jan 20th – Motley Crüe during Big Jim's House
Wednesday Jan 21st – TOTO during Screamin' Scott's show
Thursday Jan 22nd – Motley Crüe during Donielle Flynn's Show
Friday Jan 23rd – TOTO during Big Jim's House
Monday Jan 26th – Lynyrd Skynyrd during Screamin' Scott's show
Tuesday Jan 27th – Motley Crüe during Big Jim's House
Wednesday Jan 28th – TOT during Donielle Flynn's show
Thursday Jan 29th – Motley Crüe during Screamin' Scott's show
Friday Jan 30th – Motley Crüe during Big Jim's House