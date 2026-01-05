ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

WCSX New Year, New Shows

Kick off the New year with concert tickets from CSX! Each weekday starting Monday January 12 through Friday January 30, WCSX will have your shot to win tickets to a classic…

Doug Warner
New Year New Shows

Kick off the New year with concert tickets from CSX!

Each weekday starting Monday January 12 through Friday January 30, WCSX will have your shot to win tickets to a classic rock concert in 2026!

Listen for your chance to win a
pair of tickets to one of these three shows:

TIMES TO LISTEN:

Monday Jan 12th – Motley Crüe during Screamin' Scott's show

Tuesday Jan 13th – TOTO during Big Jim's House

Wednesday Jan 14th – Lynyrd Skynyrd during Donielle Flynn's show

Thursday Jan 15th – Motley Crüe during Big Jim's House

Friday Jan 16th – Lynyrd Skynyrd during Screamin' Scott's show

Monday Jan 19th – No giveaway this Day (MLK Day)

Tuesday Jan 20th – Motley Crüe during Big Jim's House

Wednesday Jan 21st  – TOTO during Screamin' Scott's show

Thursday Jan 22nd  – Motley Crüe during Donielle Flynn's Show

Friday Jan 23rd  – TOTO during Big Jim's House

Monday Jan 26th – Lynyrd Skynyrd during Screamin' Scott's show

Tuesday Jan 27th – Motley Crüe during Big Jim's House

Wednesday Jan 28th – TOT during Donielle Flynn's show

Thursday Jan 29th – Motley Crüe during Screamin' Scott's show

Friday Jan 30th – Motley Crüe during Big Jim's House

Lynyrd SkynyrdMotley CrueToto
Doug WarnerWriter
Related Stories
The New Year, New Gear Giveaway
ContestsThe New Year, New Gear GiveawayElizabeth Urban
new year new cash
ContestsNew Year New Cash $2026!dwarner
Win tickets to the Novi Home show and an Electrolux Washer & Dryer!
ContestsWin tickets to the Novi Home show and an Electrolux Washer & Dryer!Ben Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect