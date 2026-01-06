A Rolling Stones Mini Turntable Arriving on Record Store Day

Those who adore the Rolling Stones and their music will be happy to learn that they'll have the chance to score a different kind of Stones collectible arriving for Record Store Day this spring.

One of the founding sponsors of Record Store Day, Crosley Radio, is scheduled to unleash the Rolling Stones RSD3 Mini Turntable, a limited-edition, fully working turntable inspired by the classic rock band. The turntable has even exclusive Rolling Stones artwork and includes a matching storage crate that can house other three-inch records.

All About the Rolling Stones Turntable

The turntable also features six three-inch singles, including “Get Off of My Cloud,” “Play With Fire,” “Heart of Stone,” “Mother’s Little Helper” “Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby Standing in the Shadow?” and “Honky Tonk Woman.” So, there's everything from deep cuts to the favorites.

"We're thrilled to add this Rolling Stones product to our exclusive Record Store Day releases," Crosley Radio president Keith Starr said in a statement. "Combining Crosley's passion for records with the band's legendary legacy creates a collectible we know fans will be excited to spin."

Crosley Radio, by the way, is an audio electronic manufacturing company based in Louisville, Kentucky. Crosley also released a Beatles mini-turntable in 2024 in honor of the 60th anniversary of the band coming to America.

The mini turntable ill be available exclusively at independent record stores on April 18, which marks Record Store Day 2026.

Record Store Day is "a day for the people who make up the world of the record store—the staff, the customers, and the artists—to come together and celebrate the unique culture of a record store and the special role they play in their communities. Special vinyl and CD releases and various promotional products are made exclusively for the day."