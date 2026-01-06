The Rolling Stones’ Record Store Day Mini Turntable is Huge

The next Record Store Day is April 18th, 2026. This is sure to be one of the hottest items of the event. The Rolling Stones' Record Store Day item for the next RSD is a limited-edition mini record player, along with exclusive vinyl releases. It's nostalgic innovation at its best. This is what keeps RSD cool.

Details of the Rolling Stones' Record Store Day Mini Turntable

The compact turntable is a playable piece of gear and a collectible. Styled with classic Stones branding, it’s aimed squarely at longtime fans who appreciate memorabilia as much as music. While it won’t replace a full hi-fi setup, the mini player, built by Crosley Radio, is fully functional. The turntable is built to play specially pressed 7-inch records. You can see the setup on Crosley's Instagram.

Those records are part of the appeal. The Stones are releasing exclusive vinyl titles that will only be available through participating independent record stores on Record Store Day. That is what keeps this event going. RSD celebrates the survival and cultural importance of local record shops in a streaming-dominated world.

Detroit's Record Store Day Roots

For Detroit, a city with deep vinyl roots and a fierce love of classic rock, this event gets a spotlight. From longtime shops like Dearborn Music, to Royal Oak's UHF Records, or Peoples Records in Eastern Market, Record Store Day has become a full-on event, with lines around the block and crates flipping fast. Adding a Rolling Stones collectible turntable into the mix only raises the stakes.

The Stones are top-shelf in everything they do these days. Music, merch, website, social... this band is still in top form and still intelligently creative. Here's a quick rundown on The Rolling Stones' Record Store Day Mini Turntable and records: