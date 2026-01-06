U2 Teases First New Album in Nearly a Decade

U2 prepares to drop its first album in nine years. The Irish rock band has spent time in the studio crafting music that might tie into its 50th anniversary in 2026.

This new work will follow 2017's Songs of Experience, their last full album featuring original tracks. No release date or title has been announced yet.

"Everyone in the band seems desperate for it," Bono told Esquire. "It's like their lives depend on it. ... And, as I tell them, they do."

Guitarist The Edge spoke with BBC Radio 2 in Nov. 2024. He mentioned that some tracks might sound like Irish folk music. The band tends to wander far off course, then pulls everything back together.

Producer Brian Eno has returned to work with them again. He helped create classic records like The Joshua Tree, Achtung Baby, and Zooropa. Bassist Adam Clayton will be part of this project, as will drummer Larry Mullen Jr., who came back after surgery in 2023. The group has developed these songs over several years. Mullen rejoined full sessions after his recovery.