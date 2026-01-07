John Corabi to Release First Solo Album ‘New Day’ Featuring Guns N’ Roses, Winger Musicians

John Corabi will release his first full-length solo album on April 24. Frontiers Music Srl will release the record, titled New Day. Nashville studios hosted the sessions last summer.

Marti Frederiksen took on production duties while contributing backing vocals, guitars, piano, and percussion. Richard Fortus from Guns N' Roses adds some lead guitar parts, Paul Taylor, who has played with Winger and Steve Perry's group, contributes piano, organ, and clavinet to the mix, and Charlie Starr from Blackberry Smoke delivers guitar solos.

Evan Frederiksen tackles drums, bass, B3 organ, electric guitar, mandolin, and programming across the 12 songs. Classic '70s rock meets soul and blues throughout.

The title track just got a music video. It swings from stripped-down acoustic parts into thick, layered rock sections that pull inspiration straight from early Boston and Queen.

"'New Day' is a positive, upbeat song with a message of enjoy life," said Corabi in a social media post. "Stop whining and complaining about how unfair life is, and enjoy the 'little beautiful things life offers' and make the changes you need to make your life better. Change happens WITHIN."

Corabi's played with Mötley Crüe, Union, and The Dead Daisies over the years. Two singles already appeared before this: "Così Bella (So Beautiful)" in 2021 and "Your Own Worst Enemy" in 2022. Both made the final cut.

"I wanted to put together an album of eclectic, organic songs that are reminiscent of the music I grew up listening to, and I truly believe the mission was accomplished," said Corabi in a statement, as reported by Consequence. "This is a 60's-70's sounding classic rock and roll record."