ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: January 9-January 11

This week in Detroit blends winter spectacle, creative expression, and immersive live performance into a dynamic mix of experiences. From the fiery atmosphere of the Fire and Ice Festival to…

Jennifer Eggleston
some buildings in detroit from windsor
Getty Royalty Free

This week in Detroit blends winter spectacle, creative expression, and immersive live performance into a dynamic mix of experiences. From the fiery atmosphere of the Fire and Ice Festival to the approachable elegance of "The Magick of Opera" and the bold theatrical energy of "SATORI CIRCUS presents Lads Insane: A Celebration of David Bowie," the lineup reflects the city's flair for turning cold nights into unforgettable cultural moments.

Fire and Ice Festival: A Winter at Valade Special Event

  • What: A fiery winter riverfront celebration
  • When: Saturday, Jan. 10, and Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, from noon to 8 p.m.
  • Where: Robert C. Valade Park, 2670 Atwater St., Detroit
  • Cost: Free admission; some activities may have an associated fee

The Fire and Ice Festival on the Detroit Riverfront is a winter celebration blending medieval flair with cool seasonal fun. Part of the Winter at Valade series, it features oversized bonfires, live entertainment, ice sculpture contests, vendors, and hands-on activities designed to encourage families and visitors to spend time outside in the winter months, even when it's cold. A signature moment is the lighting of a towering ice structure that becomes a bonfire, creating a dramatic highlight against the winter landscape along the riverfront.

"The Magick of Opera"

  • What: Opera magic in a casual setting
  • When: Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Where: Detroit Shipping Company, 474 Peterboro St., Detroit
  • Cost: Free

"The Magick of Opera" invites audiences into the enchanting world of opera with live performances by local vocal artists presented in a relaxed, social setting at Detroit Shipping Company. The event, presented by the Detroit chapter of Opera on Tap, features dramatic performances and powerful vocals in beautiful musical form. The free event will provide a welcoming environment where people can experience the beauty of the art form through the magic of music. Donations are welcome to support the performers.

SATORI CIRCUS presents Lads Insane: A Celebration of David Bowie

  • What: An immersive tribute to David Bowie
  • When: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Where: Tangent Gallery and Hastings Street Ballroom, 715 E. Milwaukee Ave., Detroit
  • Cost: General Admission $20

"SATORI CIRCUS Presents: Lads Insane — A Celebration of David Bowie" is a theatrical tribute honoring the artistry, reinvention, and boundary-pushing spirit of the iconic musician. Combining live music, immersive visuals, and physical performance art, the performance encompasses all of David Bowie's looks, acts, and images through a uniquely creative viewpoint on the artist and his works over the years. SATORI CIRCUS' dramatic and psychedelic delivery of familiar songs engages multiple senses.

Other Events

High energy and big personalities define this stretch of Detroit's entertainment scene. These events reflect the city's bold character and its passion for performances that keep energy levels high and emotions fully engaged:

  • Detroit Roller Derby January 2026: All Home Teams: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Masonic Temple, 500 Temple St., Detroit
  • Invasion: Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Orchid Theatre, 141 West Nine Mile Road, Ferndale
  • Carl Thomas: Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at Sound Board Theater, MotorCity Casino Hotel, 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit

More To Explore This Week

Weeknights in Detroit offer an easygoing mix of excitement and unwind-worthy fun, perfect for breaking up the routine. Evenings such as these prove that Monday through Thursday can be just as engaging as the weekend:

  • Detroit Red Wings vs. Carolina HurricanesMonday, Jan. 12, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit
  • Winter Wonderland: Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Painting With a Twist, 1420 Washington Blvd., Detroit
  • Don "DC" Curry Live in DetroitWednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bridge Center Library, 9928 Grand River Ave., Detroit
  • Ginuwine: Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Sound Board Theater, MotorCity Casino Hotel, 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit
Detroitevents
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
healthy pregnancy. Side view pregnant woman with big belly advanced pregnancy in hands. Banner copyspace for text. Elegant mother waiting baby
Local NewsDetroit Launches Cash Assistance Program for Expectant MothersKristina Perez
spanish seafood paella, closeup view
Local NewsSpanish-Inspired Eatery Antidote to Open in Detroit’s East Village
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Signage is seen during the KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Awards FYC Screening At Cosm Los Angeles on February 11, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)
Local NewsDetroit Sports Venue With Dome Technology Set To Open in SeptemberKristina Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect