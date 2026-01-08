Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: January 9-January 11

This week in Detroit blends winter spectacle, creative expression, and immersive live performance into a dynamic mix of experiences. From the fiery atmosphere of the Fire and Ice Festival to the approachable elegance of "The Magick of Opera" and the bold theatrical energy of "SATORI CIRCUS presents Lads Insane: A Celebration of David Bowie," the lineup reflects the city's flair for turning cold nights into unforgettable cultural moments.

Fire and Ice Festival: A Winter at Valade Special Event

What: A fiery winter riverfront celebration

A fiery winter riverfront celebration When: Saturday, Jan. 10, and Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, from noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10, and Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, from noon to 8 p.m. Where: Robert C. Valade Park, 2670 Atwater St., Detroit

Robert C. Valade Park, 2670 Atwater St., Detroit Cost: Free admission; some activities may have an associated fee

The Fire and Ice Festival on the Detroit Riverfront is a winter celebration blending medieval flair with cool seasonal fun. Part of the Winter at Valade series, it features oversized bonfires, live entertainment, ice sculpture contests, vendors, and hands-on activities designed to encourage families and visitors to spend time outside in the winter months, even when it's cold. A signature moment is the lighting of a towering ice structure that becomes a bonfire, creating a dramatic highlight against the winter landscape along the riverfront.

"The Magick of Opera"

What: Opera magic in a casual setting

Opera magic in a casual setting When: Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Detroit Shipping Company, 474 Peterboro St., Detroit

Detroit Shipping Company, 474 Peterboro St., Detroit Cost: Free

"The Magick of Opera" invites audiences into the enchanting world of opera with live performances by local vocal artists presented in a relaxed, social setting at Detroit Shipping Company. The event, presented by the Detroit chapter of Opera on Tap, features dramatic performances and powerful vocals in beautiful musical form. The free event will provide a welcoming environment where people can experience the beauty of the art form through the magic of music. Donations are welcome to support the performers.

SATORI CIRCUS presents Lads Insane: A Celebration of David Bowie

What: An immersive tribute to David Bowie

An immersive tribute to David Bowie When: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Where: Tangent Gallery and Hastings Street Ballroom, 715 E. Milwaukee Ave., Detroit

Tangent Gallery and Hastings Street Ballroom, 715 E. Milwaukee Ave., Detroit Cost: General Admission $20

"SATORI CIRCUS Presents: Lads Insane — A Celebration of David Bowie" is a theatrical tribute honoring the artistry, reinvention, and boundary-pushing spirit of the iconic musician. Combining live music, immersive visuals, and physical performance art, the performance encompasses all of David Bowie's looks, acts, and images through a uniquely creative viewpoint on the artist and his works over the years. SATORI CIRCUS' dramatic and psychedelic delivery of familiar songs engages multiple senses.

Other Events

High energy and big personalities define this stretch of Detroit's entertainment scene. These events reflect the city's bold character and its passion for performances that keep energy levels high and emotions fully engaged:

Detroit Roller Derby January 2026: All Home Teams : Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Masonic Temple, 500 Temple St., Detroit

Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Masonic Temple, 500 Temple St., Detroit Invasion : Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Orchid Theatre, 141 West Nine Mile Road, Ferndale

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Orchid Theatre, 141 West Nine Mile Road, Ferndale Carl Thomas: Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at Sound Board Theater, MotorCity Casino Hotel, 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit

More To Explore This Week

Weeknights in Detroit offer an easygoing mix of excitement and unwind-worthy fun, perfect for breaking up the routine. Evenings such as these prove that Monday through Thursday can be just as engaging as the weekend: