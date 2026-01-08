Van Halen Told Us To Jump in 1984

Van Halen's iconic album, 1984, was released on January 9, 1984, becoming their best-selling record, featuring massive hits like "Jump," "Panama," and "Hot for Teacher," and marked the final album with David Lee Roth until 2012. The album famously blended their hard rock roots with prominent synthesizers, drastically shifting their career trajectory into global superstardom, and is certified Diamond for selling over 10 million copies in the U.S

Last Album with Classic Line-Up

1984 marked the final full-length studio album to feature all four original members (Eddie and Alex Van Halen, Michael Anthony, and David Lee Roth) until Roth's return for 2012's A Different Kind of Truth.

How Do You Promote 1984?

Van Halen promoted the 1984 album through groundbreaking MTV music videos for "Jump," "Panama," and "Hot for Teacher," a massive stadium tour with elaborate stage production, and a highly successful "Lost Weekend" contest with MTV, the album's new synth-infused sound to break into mainstream pop radio and dominate charts, transforming them into a global phenomenon.

How Much Did it Cost to Jump?

Michael Jackson had a budget of $900,000 for his hit, "Thriller." Van Halen was more cost-effective.

The official cost for Van Halen's "Jump" music video was low, with David Lee Roth claiming it was only $600. Filmed in a single day, the actual expense was significantly higher due to extra shooting, though still small compared to big-budget videos, with much footage later used in the "Panama" video.

Nominated for 3 MTV awards. And won the Best Stage Performance video.

“Jump” knocked out Culture Club's “Karma Chameleon” to hold the #1 spot for an impressive FIVE straight weeks!

David Lee Roth's Meaning of Jump Lyrics