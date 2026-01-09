Foreigner Launches 50th Anniversary Tour With Acoustic Shows, Orchestral Dates, and Lou Gramm Reunion

Foreigner kicks off a 50th anniversary tour on Feb. 25 in Beaver Creek, Colorado. This marks five decades since the band's first rehearsal in New York City. The tour will run through 2027. The band plans acoustic performances, orchestral shows, a reunion with original vocalist Lou Gramm, and a co-headline run with Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Luis Maldonado leads on vocals, Jeff Pilson plays bass, Michael Bluestein handles keyboards, and Bruce Watson takes guitar. They'll perform an acoustic set at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on the anniversary date. After the Colorado ski resort shows, an orchestral tour will start with a March residency at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. Then, it will wind down with the San Diego Symphony.

Lou Gramm will rejoin the group in April. Florida shows will feature Foreigner 4 Deluxe Edition. The performances include the album in its entirety, plus other Top 10 hits.

In June, a 26-date run through Europe will hit Germany, the UK, Switzerland, and Scandinavia. Many sold-out venues await.

The co-headline tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd starts on July 23 and travels across the United States.

"When I started Foreigner in 1976, I never could have imagined that these songs would carry us through fifty years and still resonate with audiences around the world," said founder Mick Jones, according to Broadway World. "This anniversary is a celebration not just of the music, but of the fans who have been with us every step of the way."