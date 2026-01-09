Fortune Teller Predicts Phone Theft — Then Gets Arrested for It

Police in Thailand say they’ve arrested a 38-year-old fortune teller after he allegedly stole a teenager’s phone, then insisted the theft merely proved his psychic powers were real.

And honestly? If irony were currency, this guy would be rich.

A Prediction That Was Way Too Specific

According to police, the whole thing started outside a temple, where a 19-year-old woman named Pim stopped after noticing a man offering fortune readings to passersby.

Using a deck of cards, the fortune teller launched straight into doom mode.

He warned Pim that bad luck was coming.

Not just vague “watch your energy” bad luck — but very specific bad luck.

He told her she would soon lose something valuable.

Naturally, he also offered a solution.

For a fee, of course.

He claimed he could protect her from this misfortune, presumably through the ancient mystical art of… accepting cash.

Pim declined.

Instead of paying for supernatural insurance, she went inside the temple to pray. You know — traditional divine coverage.

The Fortune Comes True. Immediately.

When Pim exited the temple a short time later, she reached for her phone.

Gone.

Her Apple iPhone had vanished.

At this point, the universe was either working overtime — or someone nearby had a little too much confidence in their own prophecy.

Pim immediately confronted the fortune teller.

That’s when things got weird.

“See? I Told You.”

Rather than panicking, denying everything, or doing literally anything a normal innocent person would do, the fortune teller doubled down on the mysticism.

He told Pim the missing phone simply meant his prediction had come true.

Bad luck had arrived, right on schedule.

Case closed.

To really sell it, he even offered a description of what he claimed the thief looked like — a bold move for someone standing five feet away from the victim.

It was less psychic reading and more true crime podcast audition.

Pim, however, was not impressed by the accuracy of a prophecy that conveniently benefited the guy who made it.

Scott Randall Zoltar Fortune teller coin op machine

Crowd-Sourced Justice

Instead of backing down, Pim raised her voice.

Loudly.

Enough to attract the attention of nearby bystanders, who quickly realized they were watching the world’s worst magic show.

As the situation escalated, several people decided to take matters into their own hands and searched the fortune teller’s belongings.

And there it was.

Pim’s phone.

Not hidden particularly well. Not cleverly concealed. Just… there.

At that point, the mystical narrative collapsed faster than a cheap tarot stand in a rainstorm.

Police were called.

The fortune teller was arrested.

The Most Accurate Prediction of All

Authorities confirmed the man was taken into custody and charged in connection with the theft.

Which means the only prediction he got perfectly right was his own downfall — just without realizing he was the star of it.

If there’s a lesson here, it’s this:

When your prophecy depends on committing a crime to come true, you may want to rethink your business model.

Why This Story Feels Extra Ridiculous

Weird news stories usually hinge on one bad decision.

This one hinges on confidence.

The sheer audacity required to steal someone’s phone, then immediately claim the theft validates your psychic abilities, deserves a category of its own.

It’s not just criminal — it’s aggressively committed to the bit.

This wasn’t a scam that went wrong.

It was a scam that worked briefly, then immediately collapsed under the weight of its own logic.

Because predicting a theft you personally commit isn’t foresight — it’s a confession with props.

Also, Fortune Tellers: Please Don’t Do This

To be clear, police have not suggested that all fortune tellers are criminals.

Just this one.

And probably not the best brand ambassador for the profession.

Most psychics rely on vague statements like “change is coming” or “someone from your past will reappear.”

Not “your phone will be stolen in approximately eight minutes by the guy standing in front of you.”

That’s less fortune telling and more premeditation.

Final Thought

In the end, Pim got her phone back.

The fortune teller got handcuffs.

And the universe delivered a perfectly timed punchline.

Because yes — the prediction did come true.

Just not in the way he expected.

Turns out the real bad luck wasn’t losing a phone.