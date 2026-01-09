The Rubber Duck Bar Jack of Spades Jackpot Surpasses 90K

ContestsConcerts + Events
Clinton Township establishment called The Rubber Duck Bar, Jack of Spades contest jackpot that has surpassed 90K. The drawings are held every Tuesday at 8 pm. Wait, There’s a Bar…

Screamin' Scott
Scott Randall

Clinton Township establishment called The Rubber Duck Bar, Jack of Spades contest jackpot that has surpassed 90K. The drawings are held every Tuesday at 8 pm.

Wait, There's a Bar Called The Rubber Duck Bar?

Conveniently located in Clinton Township, Michigan, United States of America, The Rubber Duck is easily accessible to both local residents and visitors to the area.

The bar has a unique theme of rubber ducks of all shapes and sizes.

Owner Terri Hirt Honkanen and the famous Rubber Duck Bar

The Rubber Duck is a popular bar and grill located in Clinton Township that has earned recognition for its high-quality cuisine and excellent service.

Located in Clinton Township, Michigan, The Rubber Duck serves both residents and visitors to the area. The restaurant has become an important part of the local dining scene, contributing to Clinton Township's reputation for quality bar & grill.

The restaurant's location makes it easily accessible to diners throughout the Michigan region, while its reputation attracts food enthusiasts from across the United States of America. This combination of local accessibility and broader recognition makes The Rubber Duck a valuable addition to the area's culinary landscape.

Part of Clinton Township's vibrant scene, The Rubber Duck represents the growing culinary destination for food lovers. The restaurant's commitment to quality and service reflects the high standards that diners in Clinton Township have come to expect.

Jack of Spades Game

The "Jack of Spades" is a popular charity raffle where people buy tickets hoping to find the Jack of Spades in a numbered envelope for a big prize. In the raffle, the jackpot grows weekly until the Jack of Spades is found; in the card game Spades, the Jack is just one of many cards, but finding the Jack of Spades is key to winning. 

As of January 7th at The Rubber Duck Bar

Jack of Spades was OVER 90k last night!

Next week it will be OVER 100K!

Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
