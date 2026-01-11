Top 5 Rock Icons Built for a Legacy Concert

Ozzy's Back to the Beginning concert was life-changing. Nothing of that scope had ever been done before. It's a short list of rock royalty that have the catalogue and resume to headline a concert of that nature. The first question: Was the rock icon in more than one great band? Secondly, do they have enough well-known songs to support this sort of tribute? Thirdly, is the artist living?

The Model of "Back to the Beginning"

In my opinion, the show's design is genius. Worldwide bands, or "all-star" line-ups of well-known rockers, compile the acts. Each act plays just a handful of songs, including one or more cover songs from the honoree. The honoree plays a few songs solo and a few songs with the band(s) he's most known for. Who can fit the bill on this?

Rock Icons Built for a Legacy Concert

Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar's time in Montrose, Van Halen, and as a solo artist make Sammy rock royalty. Yet Sammy, much like Ozzy, still has this relatable quality that makes us feel like we know him.

The Red Rocker first broke through in the early ’70s with Montrose, helping define American hard rock with songs like "Rock Candy" and "Bad Motor Scooter." That era captured the stripped-down, no-frills power that laid the groundwork for everything that followed.

On top of that, Hagar’s solo career delivered its own run of anthems, from "I Can’t Drive 55" to "There’s Only One Way to Rock," proving he didn’t need a band name to command a crowd.

At the height of his solo career, Sammy was asked to front one of the biggest rock bands of the '80s, cementing his rock icon status. Hagar was the frontman for Van Halen for roughly 11 years, from 1985 to 1996. His run with Van Halen was packed with chart-topping hits and massive tours. Ten of Van Halen's thirteen #1 hits on the mainstream rock charts were songs from the Van Hagar era.

Dave Grohl

Grohl first rose to global prominence as the powerhouse drummer for Nirvana, ushering in the grunge sound and attitude of the early '90s. Albums like Nevermind changed rock forever, and Grohl’s drumming was a huge influence that still echoes through rock radio today.

From the ashes of Nirvana, Grohl reinvented himself by forming Foo Fighters, stepping out front as singer, guitarist, and primary songwriter. What began as a personal project evolved into one of the most consistent and successful rock bands of the last 30 years. GRohl's catalogue of songs with Nirvana and the Foo Fighters is a treasure trove of songs for a tribute concert.

Grohl has also honored rock’s past by stepping into legendary lineups, most notably performing with Queens of the Stone Age during the Songs for the Deaf era. His work there proved he could slide seamlessly into another major band and elevate their sound without overpowering it.

Jimmy Page

Jimmy Page would be a cornerstone choice for a concert in the spirit of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Back to the Beginning” because few musicians can trace the entire arc of hard rock’s creation, rise, and legacy as directly as this rock icon can.

Page first emerged as a defining force in British rock with The Yardbirds, stepping into the band in 1966 and pushing their sound toward heavier blues and psychedelic experimentation.

Jimmy's next chapter changed rock history. As the founder, guitarist, and primary architect of Led Zeppelin, Page helped create the blueprint for hard rock and heavy metal. Zeppelin’s catalog didn’t just dominate the charts; it redefined what a rock band could be. Page wasn’t just a guitarist. He was a producer, visionary, and sonic architect.

In the 1980s, Page proved his legacy wasn’t locked in the past by forming The Firm with Paul Rodgers. The band showed Page could thrive outside Zeppelin while still delivering powerful, radio-ready rock that honored his roots without repeating them.

Beyond bands, Page’s résumé includes elite collaborations such as Coverdale + Page, world tours with the Black Crowes, and countless studio sessions that quietly shaped the sound of British rock long before fame arrived. Like Ozzy, Jimmy Page isn’t tied to one era: he helped invent the genre, then carried it forward.

David Coverdale

Coverdale first stepped into rock’s top tier when he joined Deep Purple in 1973. Fronting the band during its Mark III and IV eras, he helped usher Deep Purple into a heavier, bluesier direction with albums like Burn and Stormbringer. Songs from that period remain staples of classic rock radio and proved Coverdale could command one of the biggest bands in the world.

Rather than staying put, this rock icon went on to build something entirely his own. In 1978, Coverdale formed Whitesnake, initially rooted in blues rock before evolving into one of the defining hard rock acts of the '80s. With hits like "Here I Go Again," "Is This Love," and "Still of the Night," Coverdale's second chapter brought even bigger success. In the 1990s, Coverdale added another prestigious line to his résumé by teaming up with Jimmy Page in Coverdale + Page.

Like Ozzy, David Coverdale represents a complete rock journey — from legendary bands to chart-dominating reinvention — all carried by a voice that has remained powerful, distinctive, and instantly recognizable. That depth, longevity, and authenticity make him tailor-made for a career-spanning tribute of the highest level.

Paul McCartney

McCartney first changed the world as a founding member of The Beatles, helping write and perform the most influential catalogue in popular music history. From early rock and roll to studio experimentation, the Beatles reshaped what a band could be, and McCartney’s melodic instincts and versatility were at the heart of that evolution.

Rather than resting on that legacy, McCartney immediately proved his staying power by forming Wings in the early 1970s. Wings became one of the most successful bands of the decade, delivering chart-topping albums and radio staples that stood entirely on their own. Songs like "Band on the Run" showed McCartney could dominate a new era without leaning on his past.

Alongside those bands, McCartney’s solo career added yet another dimension, producing hits that reinforced his ability to adapt while remaining unmistakably himself. Whether stripped down or arena-ready, his songwriting continued to connect across generations.

Like Ozzy, Paul McCartney represents a complete rock journey; groundbreaking beginnings, reinvention at the peak of fame, and a legacy that continues to resonate decades later. Few artists can headline a career-spanning tribute with material from multiple legendary bands and still leave songs on the table. McCartney isn’t just qualified for a concert of that magnitude; he helped create the blueprint for it.

Honary Mention: Paul Rodgers

Rodgers first made his mark with Free, delivering a stripped-down, blues-driven sound that helped define early ’70s British rock. Free was a huge influence on the hard rock and blues artists that followed. "All Right Now" is still a staple of classic rock.

Paul took that foundation and scaled it up with Bad Company, fronting one of the most successful rock bands of the 1970s. "Shooting Star," "Feel Like Making Love," and countless other songs make Paul Rodgers one of the few rockers in more than one great band who has the catalogue to handle a tribute concert of "Back to the Beginning" nature.

In the mid-1980s, Rodgers teamed up with Jimmy Page in The Firm, proving his voice could stand alongside one of rock’s most iconic guitarists. Double that with Rodgers' time fronting for Queen, and you have the perfect rock icon trifecta: bands, hits, and well-liked in the industry.

Paul has an honorary mention. He is not a likely candidate to accept the honor. The biggest hurdle with Paul Rodgers is his health factors. After suffering multiple strokes in the past decade, Paul prefers to keep things very calm and zen these days. If he didn't show up for Bad Company's induction into the Rock Hall, it's doubtful that he would be willing to perform at a tribute concert... even if he is the guest of honor.