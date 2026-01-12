ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Was The Blizzard of ’78 Really That Big?

Remember The Blizzard of ’78 January 26th marks the 48th anniversary of the “Blizzard of ’78”! Can you believe it was 48 years ago? If you were in Metro Detroit at the…

Screamin' Scott
Midwest And East Coast Hit With Major Snowstorm

Winter Time

(Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Remember The Blizzard of '78

January 26th marks the 48th anniversary of the “Blizzard of ’78”! Can you believe it was 48 years ago? If you were in Metro Detroit at the time, you were probably doing a lot of snow shoveling. This storm was one of the biggest snowstorms ever to hit this area.

The major impact was felt across the East Coast and the Great Lakes. The storm lasted 3 days and was over 30 inches in some parts. I was 13 years old at the time, and I remember the snow drift that was as high as the gutters on the house.

Blizzard of 1978 My grandparents street in Mt Clemens, Mi 1978Scott Randall

My grandparents' street in Mt Clemens, MI 1978

The Storm From The Start

January 26, 1978, fell on a Thursday. I remember the storm starting the night before. Schools were closed a day in advance to get ready for all the snow. My father went to work as normal. He called at about 10 am and told me to get out and get the driveway cleared so that when he got home, he could get his car into the driveway. I spent a few hours shoveling. At the same time, my mother had our big red Toro snow thrower.

Michigan winter snow and iceScott Randall

Michigan winter snow and ice

This machine was a monster. Another special thing is that the muffler had rusted over time and had a huge hole. The snow blower was so loud that everyone in the neighborhood knew when we plowed the driveway.

The Blizzard of 1978 By the Numbers

The Blizzard of 1978Scott Randall

Warren Michigan 1978

The Blizzard of 1978 dropped significant snow across Michigan, with totals varying by region, from around 8-10 inches in Southeast Michigan (Detroit/Flint) to over 30 inches in West Michigan, including 30 inches in Muskegon, 19.3 inches in Lansing, and 19.2 inches in Grand Rapids, with lake-effect enhancement contributing to the higher totals in western areas.  

Kids Enjoyed the Snow Weekend

So what did the neighborhood kids do after the "Blizzard of 78'?? We did what all kids did back then: Bumper Hitch. When a car would go by, you would run behind and grab the bumper, and in the snow-filled street, you would surf, holding on for life and hoping the driver didn't stop. I lost a few mittens over the years on bumpers, but kept my fingers.

The "Blizzard of '78" will be remembered for years to come, as any storm that comes our way is always compared to the big one that hit us on January 26th, 1978.

Michigan's Other Big Snowfalls

  • December 1-2, 1974: 19.3 inches.
  • February 1-2, 2015: 16.7 inches.
  • March 4-5, 1900: 16.1 inches.
metro detroitMichiganSnow Storm
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 02: A woman grabs recently placed food in the Clinton Hill-Fort Greene Mutual Aid group's refrigerator on March 02, 2021 in the Fort Greene neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. One Love Community Fridge is a community-based organization that began as a response to the long lines at food banks that started when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affected the lives of New Yorkers. The organization currently has refrigerators in Fort Greene, Clinton Hill and Bedford-Stuyvesant, and is looking to expand and add additional locations close to NYC public schools. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Local NewsDetroit Senior Housing Gets Community Fridges in New Pilot ProgramKristina Perez
Tornado warning sign against a powerful stormy background with city silhouette and copy space. Dirty and angled sign with cyclonic winds add to the drama. Created in Photoshop with photos of traffic sign, clouds and city skyline of Singapore that I shot on separate occasions (reference images attached)
Local NewsMichigan Records Third Most Tornadoes in State History During 2025Kristina Perez
Portrait of a Black African American EMS Paramedic Proudly Standing in Front of Camera in High Visibility Medical Orange Uniform and Smiling. Successful Emergency Medical Technician or Doctor at Work.
Local NewsDetroit Fire Dept. Graduates First Paramedic Class
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect