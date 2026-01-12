ContestsConcerts + Events
Madonna Joins Dolce & Gabbana for Iconic Fragrance Campaign Celebrating 20-Year Anniversary

Madonna became the new face of Dolce & Gabbana Beauty’s The One perfume line, marking two decades since the scent first launched. The campaign, which went live Thursday, features the…

Madonna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Madonna became the new face of Dolce & Gabbana Beauty's The One perfume line, marking two decades since the scent first launched. The campaign, which went live Thursday, features the pop icon with actor Alberto Guerra in photos and a short film directed by Mert Alas.

This partnership brought two fresh products to shelves: The One Eau de Parfum Intense and The One for Men Parfum. An updated take on The One for Men Eau de Parfum also debuted. All three are available Macy's stores and on macys.com.

The pop star recorded her own version of Patty Pravo's 1968 track "La Bambola" to serve as the campaign soundtrack. 

"Domenico and Stefano are like brothers to me. We have such a long history together," Madonna said to Vogue. "Doing this campaign felt like a natural extension of our personal and professional relationship."

The connection between the singer and this fashion house started in the late 1980s. Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce first watched her perform during the Blonde Ambition tour in Turin. Not long after, she put on their designs at a Paris party. 

The designers made more than 1,500 costumes for Madonna and her dancers during the 1993 Girlie Show Tour. While she has starred in several fashion campaigns for the brand before, this is her first perfume collaboration with the house.

"We picked a celebrity that has always been very close to Dolce & Gabbana and its history; she's been part of this brand's legacy," said Gianluca Toniolo, chief executive officer of Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, to WWD. "When you look for a talent to embody the concept of being 'The One,' well, that's what she's been doing for 30 years."

