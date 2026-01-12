Metro Detroit Free Play Arcades Level Up

Arcades are quietly making a comeback, and they’re doing it by changing one of the most frustrating parts of the old experience: feeding the machine. Instead of pockets full of quarters or an unknown budget where you have to recharge cards or lug around tokens, many modern arcades now offer unlimited free play with the purchase of a wristband. Pay once, play all day. It’s a simple shift that’s brought new life to a classic pastime. Luckily, we have several options in Metro Detroit free play arcades.

Metro Detroit Freeplay Arcades

The Arcade - Brighton

The Arcade in Brighton has a great mix of pinball machines, arcade games, and rhythm games. The place runs cash only, twenty bucks gets you a band, and you play as long as you like. They have a great selection of music-themed pinball machines, plus Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant's Eye, a personal favorite. The Arcade also has a great selection of old-school games like Frogger, Ms. Pac-Man, and Crazy Climber. They don't serve food, but they do sell pop and water. Open Friday - Sunday.

Donielle Flynn Made by Stern, this D&D pinball machine allows up to four players!

FreePlay Pinball Arcade - Frasier

FreePlay Arcade has more than 80 games, including pinball, video games, head-to-head racing, and shooting games. You can check out a complete list of their games here. FreePlay also has a limited menu and drinks, including adult beverages. They also have entry deals like family four-packs. Open Thursday through Sunday (seven days a week for private events).

Ann Arbor VFW Pinball - Brighton

This place is like going to Willy Wonka's. It's only open a few times a year. The main opportunity is in late November. I was there for the kick-off toy raiser for Rock 4 Tots with Screamin' Scott. It's 95% pinball games, and it has some really rare stuff. My personal favorite was Baby Pac-Man. It's a hybrid pinball/video game.

Donielle Flynn Baby Pac-Man is the traditional Pac-Man mixed with pinball. The primary game is a Pac-Man theme, but when the gates are open at the bottom of the screen, you can exit into a pinball machine at the bottom. The play continues until you lose your pinball. You then exit back to the video game screen. Play continues until ghosts take you out.

Coin/Card-Based Play Arcades

There are a lot of great places in our area that aren't Metro Detroit free play arcades. They are well-run and offer a ton of options. Here are a few:

C.J. Barrymore's is the entertainment mecca of the Eastside and beyond. They have a great arcade that you could spend the day in, and the arcade is just a fraction of what the place offers. GO carts, Ferris wheel, putt-putt golf, glow bowling, the list goes on and on at this place.

Barcade - Detroit

Barcade is part of a national chain in major cities like Los Angeles and New York City. Each Barcade has 40-75 arcade games. The Detroit location has been operational for about five years. Most of their games are from the '80s. They are well organized. The Barcade website lists all their current video game, plus the menu. Open seven days a week.

Free Play Arcade Detroit: Leaning heavily into nostalgia, Free Play Arcade offers rows of classic cabinets with no coin slots required. Fans can bounce from Pac-Man to Street Fighter without stopping to make change, turning the arcade back into a social hangout instead of a pay-per-game grind.

Round One - Great Lakes Crossing