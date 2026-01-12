Michigan’s First Cornhole Champion Just Rewrote Backyard Sports History

New blood vs old blood! New girl Emily fights Momma Judge Jacky in a head to head cornhole match.

For years, cornhole has lived in a very specific cultural lane.

It’s the game you play barefoot at a campground. It’s what happens while burgers burn and someone’s uncle insists he’s “still got it.” It’s lawn chairs, solo cups, and arguments over whether a bag totally went in.

And now… it’s officially a national championship sport — and Michigan just planted its flag.

On January 2, Adrian College junior Alex Weaver beat out 117 other competitors to win the College Singles Cornhole National Championship, becoming the first-ever national collegiate cornhole champion from the state of Michigan.

Yes. That sentence is real. And yes, it rules.

From Campground Boards to National Hardware

Weaver’s origin story is pure Michigan.

He didn’t grow up training in some elite cornhole academy. He grew up playing on “little boards with little bags” at campgrounds and backyards — the kind where the boards wobble, the bags are half sand, half mystery filler, and the distance is… whatever feels right.

“I kind of found out I was decent in the backyard,” Weaver said, which might be the most Midwest way possible to discover you’re elite at something.

But college changed everything.

When Weaver arrived at Adrian, the school had just launched something unheard of: cornhole as a varsity sport. In fact, Adrian College became the first college in the nation to offer cornhole at that level when it started the program in December 2021.

Suddenly, this wasn’t a cookout game anymore. This was film study. Strategy. Repetition. Pressure.

And distance.

This Is Not Your Uncle’s Cornhole Game

If you’re picturing a casual 15–20 foot backyard toss… forget it.

Regulation collegiate cornhole boards are set 27 feet apart — nearly a full third longer than most backyard setups. That extra distance changes everything.

At 27 feet:

• The bags don’t float — they cut

• Touch matters

• Spin matters

• One bad release can wreck an entire round

“It’s a much more technical game than a lot of people think,” Weaver said — and he’s not exaggerating.

According to Adrian College head coach Max Benedict, competitive cornhole includes:

• Airmails (straight into the hole without touching the board)

• Roll shots

• Cut shots

• Precision slides

• Controlled blocks

“You’ve got to get around a bag, over a bag, or through a bag,” Weaver explained. “There’s a lot to the game.”

Translation: this is chess… if chess involved flying fabric and crowd noise.

The Day Everything Slowed Down

Winning a national title doesn’t happen by accident — especially not in a field of 118 competitors.

Weaver described the championship run as surreal.

“It’s kind of just a fever dream,” he said. “It felt like slow motion all day.”

That’s pressure talk. That’s the mental side of competition showing up.

Game by game, Weaver stayed locked in — nervous, yes, but controlled. The kind of nerves that sharpen focus instead of blowing it apart.

“It’s fun, the days you are hitting them,” Weaver said. “Because you feel like you can compete with anybody.”

On January 2, he wasn’t just competing — he was beating everybody.

A Small School, Big Moment

Adrian College has fewer than 2,000 students, which makes this win even better.

“We’re kind of always counted out,” Benedict said. “We’re a small school.”

Except now that small school is home to:

• The nation’s first varsity college cornhole program

• A national champion

• A permanent spot in cornhole history

Michigan didn’t just show up — it set the standard.

What Happens After You Win It All?

Here’s the dangerous part for everyone else.

Alex Weaver isn’t done.

He’s a junior. He’s eligible to defend the title. And now he’s competing with something new: expectation.

“This season you hope it happens,” Weaver said. “Next season, you go into it knowing you’ve already done it.”

That’s a different kind of pressure — and a different kind of confidence.

“We’ve talked about it,” he said. “What do you do now? You just want to do it again.”

Why This Matters (Yes, It Does)

This isn’t just a quirky sports headline.

It’s proof that:

• Backyard skills can turn elite

• New sports can become legitimate

• Michigan still produces champions in places you don’t expect

And it’s a reminder that sometimes the most American sports stories don’t start in stadiums — they start at campgrounds, with uneven boards, and someone saying, “Hey… you’re actually pretty good at this.”

Alex Weaver took that moment, stretched it to 27 feet, and turned it into a national title.

Michigan’s first cornhole champion.