The Hazel Park Billboard That Took Over Metro Detroit

If you’ve driven anywhere near I-75 and 9 Mile, chances are you’ve seen it — or at least heard about it from someone who suddenly slammed the brakes on their…

Jim O'Brien
Close up photo beautiful yelling her she lady open mouth arms palms raised up air brown eyes look ecstatic yes yeah wear green knitted pullover jumper clothes isolated yellow background.
Deagreez/Getty Images

If you’ve driven anywhere near I-75 and 9 Mile, chances are you’ve seen it — or at least heard about it from someone who suddenly slammed the brakes on their group chat.

A digital billboard in Hazel Park has gone viral for displaying one very specific, very personal message to one very specific guy:

“take me back abey — i miss and love you. love, jaydn”

No branding.
No emojis.
No explanation.

Just heartbreak… in lowercase… doing 70 miles per hour.

And like any good Michigan moment, the sign didn’t just catch eyes — it hijacked the internet.

Loading TikTok...

A Billboard That Accidentally Became Everyone’s Business

This wasn’t an ad for a lawyer, a dispensary, or Joumana Kayrouz’s face staring into your soul. This was a straight-up romantic Hail Mary — paid for, scheduled, and aimed directly at a mystery man named Abey.

Which immediately raised the only questions that matter:

Who is Abey?
What did Abey do?
And at what point does a breakup escalate to freeway-level intervention?

Drivers started snapping photos. TikToks followed. Screenshots spread. Suddenly, thousands of people who had no intention of emotionally investing in a stranger’s relationship were now fully invested.

Morning commuters. Afternoon traffic. People just trying to get home with groceries — all involuntary witnesses to a love story gone sideways.

The Internet, Predictably, Lost Its Mind

Social media did what it does best: immediately split into camps.

• “This is actually really sweet.”
• “This is deeply unhinged behavior.”
• “Abey is never coming back.”
• “If my name was Abey, I’d move.”

Some commenters applauded the vulnerability. Others questioned whether public pressure has ever successfully repaired a relationship. A few wondered how much billboard space costs — and whether that money might have been better spent on couples counseling, DoorDash, or a dramatic but private text message.

And then came the theories.

Theories, Speculation, and Full-Blown Detective Work

Because there’s no official backstory, the internet filled in the blanks at Olympic speed.

Some believe Jaydn is the heartbroken ex, pulling out every last emotional stop. Others speculate the message was posted by a friend, or that it’s part of a viral stunt designed to grab attention. There are even debates over spelling — Jaydn vs. Jadyn — because the internet will absolutely argue about anything except minding its own business.

What we don’t know is almost more compelling than what we do.

Did Abey see the sign?
Did Abey respond?
Did Abey immediately take Southfield Road to avoid feelings?

No updates. No follow-up billboard. No “we’re back together” sequel.

Which, frankly, only made people care more.

Why This Hit So Hard in Metro Detroit

This story works because it taps into something painfully universal.

Everyone’s been there — the breakup you replay in your head. The text you almost send. The dramatic gesture you think might fix everything, but deep down know probably won’t.

Most people stop at typing and deleting a message.

Jaydn rented billboard space.

There’s something about seeing raw emotion displayed in such a loud, public way that makes it impossible to ignore. It forces you to slow down — literally and emotionally — and think, “Wow… someone is going through it.”

And Michigan loves that kind of shared moment. We love weird. We love heartfelt. We love a story that turns a regular commute into a group therapy session.

Romance or Red Flag?

That’s the question everyone keeps asking.

Is this a grand romantic gesture straight out of a rom-com?
Or is it the kind of move that guarantees Abey will never return your hoodie?

The truth probably lives somewhere in the middle.

It’s brave. It’s awkward. It’s sincere. It’s a little uncomfortable. And it’s extremely human.

And that’s why it worked — not necessarily as a relationship strategy, but as a cultural moment.

The Final Take

Whether this was a genuine plea, a bold creative gamble, or a moment of emotional chaos that accidentally went viral, the Hazel Park billboard did one undeniable thing:

It made thousands of strangers stop, look, and care.

For a brief moment, traffic wasn’t about lanes or exits — it was about feelings. And in a world flooded with noise, that’s kind of remarkable.

So if you’re driving past I-75 and 9 Mile and catch yourself glancing up at the sign…

You’re not rubbernecking traffic.

You’re rubbernecking a breakup.

And Abey — wherever you are —
Metro Detroit would really like an update.

Jim O'BrienEditor
Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.
