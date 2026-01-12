Win tickets to see Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield at Pine Knob June 19th!

Following two years of overwhelming fan demand, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer returns this summer with a special limited run of his acclaimed, top-grossing Best of All Worlds Tour. Hagar will be joined by rock heavyweights and longtime bandmates Michael Anthony (bass, backing vocals), Joe Satriani (guitar), and Kenny Aronoff (drums). The tour visits Pine Knob Music Theatre on Friday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m.

(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 16 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, RedRocker.com and Ticketmaster.com. Artists/Red Rocker/CITI presales begin Tuesday, January 13 at 10 a.m.

The 2026 tour reunites Hagar with the Best of All Worlds Band, featuring fellow Hall of Famer and original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, 15-time GRAMMY® nominee and guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, and powerhouse drummer Kenny Aronoff. In addition, Greg Phillinganes, one of the most respected and accomplished keyboard artists in the world, is set to perform with the band on the tour. Collectively, Anthony, Satriani, and Aronoff have played together in nearly every phase of Hagar’s career – including Van Halen, Chickenfoot, and The Circle – so fans can expect a refreshed 2026 setlist drawing from some of the biggest rock anthems of the last four decades with hits including, “Finish What Ya Started,” “5150,” “Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy,” “Poundcake,” “Sexy Little Thing,” “One Way to Rock,” “Right Now,” “Summer Nights,” “Eagles Fly,” “Love Walks In,” “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight,” and more.

The newly announced shows continue the momentum of Hagar’s top-grossing 2024 Best of All Worlds Tour, his 2025 hit Las Vegas residency which returns to Dolby Live in Las Vegas beginning in March, and a summer UK tour in July.

“Sammy Hagar sounded ageless... Joe Satriani did a great job of channeling Eddie Van Halen (and more). The phrase ‘guitar hero’ is obviously overused, but Satriani more than lives up to the title.” - Arizona Republic

“Hagar and Anthony’s bond was palpable on stage... The crowd turned out in full force to hear Van Halen-era songs like ‘Right Now,’ ‘Best of Both Worlds,’ and ‘Why Can’t This Be Love,’ alongside Hagar’s solo classics. Their performance proved that age is just a number when the music is this good.” - Charlotte Observer

Joining them on the tour is rock legend Rick Springfield, the Grammy Award-winning artist who’s setlist packs 10 U.S. Top 10 singles, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Love Somebody,” “Human Touch,” and “I’ve Done Everything for You,” written by Hagar. With more than 25 million records sold worldwide, Springfield remains one of the most enduring artists of his era. The tour reunites two longtime friends and collaborators whose connection spans more than four decades and extends beyond the music, with Hagar and Springfield also spirit partners in Beach Bar Rum.

