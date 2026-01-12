Win tickets to the 68th Annual Detroit Boat Show Sponsored by Progressive!

The 68thAnnual Detroit Boat Show Sponsored by Progressive is in a NEW LOCATION!

February 12-15 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

WCSX has your FREE tickets to the show! Register below!

EASY access and plenty of easy parking.

•HUNDREDS OF BOATS UP TO 45 FEET!

•Cruisers, Wake Boats, Bow Riders, Fishing Boats, Pontoons& More!

• Boat Show deals and discounts can save you THOUSANDS off boats and accessories.

•Be among the first to see Brand New model boats.

• If you already have a boat, come get your hands on the latest electronics, gadgets and boatingaccessories.

•MeetCaptainLeefrom Below Deckon Bravo TV—get pictures and autographs, February 14th& 15th.

•Live MusicFriday and Saturdayat the Tiki Bar

•FREE Boater Safety Education Classes

•Bring the family for fun in the kids zone too!

•Learn more about jobs in the marine industry with Careers Days at the show.New location this year..... for easy access..... Boat Show fun is February 12th–15th.

Register below for your chance to win FREE tickets to the show!