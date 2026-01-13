ContestsConcerts + Events
I Thank You Friday With Big Jim’s House

Big Jim's House (Jim O'Brien spent 8 years in the Naval Submarine Service) want to celebrate local Veterans and the groups that support veterans, every week with a Friday shout-out…

Doug Warner
I thank you

Big Jim’s House (Jim O'Brien spent 8 years in the Naval Submarine Service) want to celebrate local Veterans and the groups that support veterans, every week with a Friday shout-out on air! We can't say thank you enough to those who've served -- and the men and women here in Detroit who support/help Veterans

This is your chance to celebrate and show love for the Veterans in your life, yourself, or groups that support veterans locally. Winners will get a shout out on Big Jim's House on Fridays!

Mission Statement from Jim: The "I Thank You Project" was created with one goal in mind - don't wait until Veterans Day to say thank you to the men and women who signed that blank check. Michigan is home to over 500,000 Veterans. Our goal to build support, love and respect for these people and the organizations who support them in this great state. 

ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO RECEIVE A SHOUT OUT

Complete the form below and tell us about yourself or a beloved veteran for a chance to get a Friday shout out from Big Jim!

