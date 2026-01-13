Motley Crue Get Started in 1981

Motley Crue got its start on January 17, 1981, when bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee began rehearsing in Los Angeles, quickly recruiting guitarist Mick Mars and vocalist Vince Neil to form the iconic lineup that would define 80s glam metal. Their first official show as Mötley Crüe was later that year, on April 24, 1981, at The Starwood club.

Nikki Sixx (bass) left his previous band, London, and teamed up with drummer Tommy Lee, forming the initial core.

Motley Had Another Lead Singer Before Vince

They briefly rehearsed with vocalist Greg Leon before he left. An early edition of the band had Greg Leon handling guitar duties, only for him to exit after one of the band's core four came on board.

When Randy Rhoads left Quiet Riot to join Ozzy Osbourne, Leon left Suite 19 to fill the void in Quiet Riot, and though Lee was initially upset by Leon's exit, when Tommy wanted to start up a new band a little while later, the stars aligned for him and Leon to reconnect. It was then that Lee and Leon started to put together what would become Motley Crue.

Leon was looking to put a great band together like Rainbow, Deep Purple, or Humble Pie," Leon says of his vision of the group. "Nikki Sixx simply was not capable. So I told Tommy, 'If this is the guy you want, I'm leaving.'

Enter Mick Mars

Mick Mars (guitar) joined, and after seeing Vince Neil (vocals) perform, they recruited him, completing the classic lineup.

The band played their first show under the name Mötley Crüe on April 24, 1981.

Motley Crue History Timeline

Mötley Crüe has been active on and off since their formation in 1981, with breaks for touring cessation (2015-2018) and lineup changes, but are currently active (1981–2000, 2007–2015, 2019–present) and touring as of late 2025/early 2026, featuring original members Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and new guitarist John 5 after Mick Mars' retirement.

Key Periods:

Formation & Rise (1981–1991): Formed in 1981, achieved major success with albums like Shout at the Devil and Dr. Feelgood.

Mid-90s Changes (1992–2003): Vince Neil briefly left, replaced by John Corabi; Tommy Lee also departed and returned.

Retirement & Reunion (2004–2015): A reunion led to more touring, culminating in a "Final Tour" ending on New Year's Eve 2015, legally ending their touring.

Return (2018–Present): Reunited after The Dirt biopic, returning to touring and recording new music, with John 5 joining in 2022 for Mick Mars.

Is Motley Touring in 2026?

Yes, Mötley Crüe is definitely touring in 2026 with "The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins" North American tour, celebrating their 45th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of their "Carnival of Sins" tour, featuring a reimagined show with updated setlists and special guests like Extreme and Tesla. The tour starts in the summer of 2026, hitting Pine Knob with WCSX on July 20th.






