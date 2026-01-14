Billy Joel’s Booking Agent Give Health Update on the Piano Man

Billy Joel was recently diagnosed with a brain condition, but thankfully, he was back on the stage not long ago to perform two songs in Florida with the Billy Joel tribute band Turnstiles. So, how is Joel and since his diagnosis? Now, the Piano Man's booking agent has shared an update on the musician and also talked about whether Joel will likely start touring regularly again.

In 2025, Joel announced that he'd been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus.

"Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) is a condition that happens when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside your skull and presses on your brain," the Cleveland Clinic notes of the condition. "This condition is most likely in people over 65" and "it's often treatable and sometimes even reversible."

Billy Joel's Health

Now, Billy's agent, Dennis Arfa, has told HITS Magazine that he first observed that Joel had a balance problem in February 2025 during a concert in Connecticut.

"We didn't think anything of it at the moment. He got back up; he finished the show. He seemed fine on the plane going back," Dennis told the outlet. "But then he went for some tests and he saw he had some issues."

Dennis also talked about Billy's health, stating, "He's doing well. He's doing his therapy, which has been very helpful. Hopefully he'll make it back [to the stage]."

So, will Joel tour again? Dennis says, "Hopefully. His DNA is music and performing."

Dennis also talked about how much music is in Joel's blood. He's simply not whole without it.

"Something I just discovered over the last several years about him was how much his DNA is music," Dennis said, adding, "We could be sitting on a plane and I'm thinking about future ticket sales. And I'm thinking, maybe he's thinking the same thing. No. He's thinking about music."