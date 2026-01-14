ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Billy Joel’s Booking Agent Give Health Update on the Piano Man

Billy Joel was recently diagnosed with a brain condition, but thankfully, he was back on the stage not long ago to perform two songs in Florida with the Billy Joel…

Anne Erickson
Billy Joel was recently diagnosed with a brain condition, but thankfully, he was back on the stage not long ago to perform two songs.
Getty Images / Ethan Miller

Billy Joel was recently diagnosed with a brain condition, but thankfully, he was back on the stage not long ago to perform two songs in Florida with the Billy Joel tribute band Turnstiles. So, how is Joel and since his diagnosis? Now, the Piano Man's booking agent has shared an update on the musician and also talked about whether Joel will likely start touring regularly again.

In 2025, Joel announced that he'd been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus.

"Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) is a condition that happens when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside your skull and presses on your brain," the Cleveland Clinic notes of the condition. "This condition is most likely in people over 65" and "it's often treatable and sometimes even reversible."

Billy Joel's Health

Now, Billy's agent, Dennis Arfa, has told HITS Magazine that he first observed that Joel had a balance problem in February 2025 during a concert in Connecticut.

"We didn't think anything of it at the moment. He got back up; he finished the show. He seemed fine on the plane going back," Dennis told the outlet. "But then he went for some tests and he saw he had some issues."

Dennis also talked about Billy's health, stating, "He's doing well. He's doing his therapy, which has been very helpful. Hopefully he'll make it back [to the stage]."

So, will Joel tour again? Dennis says, "Hopefully. His DNA is music and performing."

Dennis also talked about how much music is in Joel's blood. He's simply not whole without it.

"Something I just discovered over the last several years about him was how much his DNA is music," Dennis said, adding, "We could be sitting on a plane and I'm thinking about future ticket sales. And I'm thinking, maybe he's thinking the same thing. No. He's thinking about music."

So, that's good news that Joel will likely return to the stage for more regular gigs when his health has improved.

Billy Joel
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Zakk Wylde of Black Label Society at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicBlack Label Society Announces March Album Release With Ozzy Osbourne Tribute TrackDan Teodorescu
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs during Amazon Music Live Season 4 at East End Studios
MusicThis Day in Rock History: January 14Dan Teodorescu
Looking at Pink Floyd tracks based on their emotional impact and ability to connect with listeners on a deep level.
MusicPink Floyd’s Most Emotionally Powerful and Moving SongsAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect