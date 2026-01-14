Oh Chicago is NOT going to like this

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 19: Anish Kapoor’s Cloud Gate sculpture (AKA The Bean) in Millennium Park is closed to visitors on March 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The sculpture, one of the city’s most visited tourist attractions which invites a hands-on experience, has been closed to the public as the city tries to control the spread of Covid-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Chicago Tops the List of the World’s Least Authentic Cities — and America Owns Four Spots in the Top Ten

A new global study from travel insurance provider InsureAndGo just handed out the kind of list no city wants to make — the Least Authentic Destinations in the World. And if you’ve ever felt like your vacation spot looked a little too perfect, a little too polished, or maybe just a little too focused on selling you a souvenir, this might explain why.

The company analyzed more than 1.3 million Google Maps reviews across 144 cities worldwide, tracking how often travelers described their experiences using words like “authentic,” “local,” or “traditional.” Those terms were compared against mentions of “tourist trap,” “overpriced,” and “fake.” The goal was to quantify something most travelers instinctively feel — the difference between a place you visit and a place you experience.

When the results were tallied, one city stood above all others — or depending how you see it, sank to the bottom: Chicago, Illinois.

Yes, the Windy City — home of the Bean, deep-dish pizza, and a skyline recognized around the world — was ranked the least authentic destination on Earth.

How the “Real” Got Rebranded

Chicago’s placement might surprise locals, but for travelers, it’s not just about architecture or culture — it’s about perception. Visitors described the city as feeling too curated, too commercialized, or too focused on tourists. Between the Millennium Park selfies and the souvenir stands, the sense of daily Chicago life may get drowned out by the show it puts on for outsiders.

Still, it’s hard to call Chicago “fake” when it’s one of the grittiest, most character-filled cities in America. That’s what makes the ranking sting — it’s less about honesty, and more about how the city markets itself.

Joining Chicago on the “least authentic” list were three other U.S. cities that could easily double as stage sets for their own stereotypes:

Las Vegas, Nevada (#3) – the neon capital of make-believe.

– the neon capital of make-believe. Nashville, Tennessee (#4) – a city so full of bachelorette parties that locals joke it’s a country music theme park.

– a city so full of bachelorette parties that locals joke it’s a country music theme park. Boston, Massachusetts (#6) – where history meets Harvard merch and lobster roll markups.

The Full Top 10:

Chicago, Illinois Venice, Italy Las Vegas, Nevada Nashville, Tennessee Hobart, Australia Boston, Massachusetts London, England Singapore Sydney, Australia Brussels, Belgium

It’s a mix of cities that attract millions — and maybe that’s the point. When fame and foot traffic collide, authenticity often takes a backseat to convenience.

Meanwhile, the Most “Real” Places on Earth…

On the opposite end of the scale, Bogotá, Colombia, Lima, Peru, and Taipei, Taiwan topped the rankings for authenticity. Reviewers used words like “local,” “unfiltered,” and “traditional” to describe their visits — signs of cities that still feel rooted in their culture, not repackaged for social media.

No U.S. city made the list of the 20 most authentic destinations worldwide.

That doesn’t mean American cities lack soul — it just means we might be too good at packaging it. From street murals to skyline selfies, we’ve turned our city identities into brands. And while branding sells plane tickets, it can also dilute the sense of place that makes a city unique.

Why It Matters

Authenticity has become the new currency in travel. People want experiences that feel real — the corner café, the off-the-map market, the story that isn’t in the brochure. It’s why influencers chase “hidden gems” and why travelers are growing weary of places that seem designed purely for Instagram backdrops.

Studies like this one don’t necessarily shame the cities — they spotlight the tension between local life and tourism. When visitors outnumber residents, the local rhythm changes. Neighborhoods shift, small businesses adapt, and before long, the city starts performing rather than living.

For travelers, the takeaway is simple: look past the postcard. Walk a few blocks away from the landmark. Eat where nobody’s filming their food. The best parts of a city rarely come with a hashtag attached.

A World Obsessed with “Real”

Maybe it’s fitting that America leads the list of “fakest” places — after all, we invented the modern tourist experience. From Las Vegas to Disney to Hollywood, we’ve perfected the art of make-believe. But beneath all the branding, the authentic still exists — it’s just harder to find.