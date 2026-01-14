ContestsConcerts + Events
Michigan Area Roads Have Gone To Potholes

Potholes Michigan 2022
Potholes are back. Michigan's freeze-thaw cycle causes water to seep under pavement, freeze (expanding the ground), and then thaw (leaving a gap), causing pavement to crack and break. 

The State Sign is a road construction sign

What Is MDOT Doing To Address The Issue?

MDOT using Executive Directives to prioritize repairs on state trunklines (I, US, M roads), deploying crews with overtime/contractors, and using cold patch for quick fixes, while also funding local roads and focusing on long-term Rebuilding Michigan projects to prevent future issues, with residents encouraged to report problems via apps like Detroit Delivers for local roads or MDOT's website for state roads. 

Smoke More Pot To Help The Roads?

Green marijuana(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Michigan Roads Have Got To Pot

Michigan has implemented a new 24% wholesale excise tax on recreational marijuana.

To fund road and bridge repairs, which went into effect on January 1, 2026.

This tax is expected to generate approximately $420 million annually for the newly established Neighborhood Road Fund. 

A 24% excise tax is now levied on the wholesale price of adult-use marijuana products when they are first sold or transferred to a retail licensee.

Purpose: The revenue is a central part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's "Fix the Damn Roads" initiative and the state's plan to direct more money to local road and bridge projects.

Additional to Existing Taxes: This new wholesale tax is in addition to the existing taxes on retail marijuana sales:

  • A 10% retail excise tax
  • Michigan's standard 6% sales tax 

$420 million for the roads? Someone please write this down to go back and look where the money went to in the future.

Help By Reporting A Pot Hole

To report a pothole, use your local city/county app (like Detroit Delivers, or RCOC for Oakland County).

call 311 (in some cities), or use the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) website for state roads (I-75, US-2, M-21, etc.),

freeways Michigan Roads potholes
Screamin' Scott
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
