Win tickets to Outdoorama at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace, formerly known as Suburban Collection Showplace, February 19th thru the 22nd.

For more than five decades, Outdoorama has been a must-see tradition for Michigan outdoor enthusiasts—and the 53rd year promises to be one of the biggest yet. From February 19th through the 22nd, Outdoorama takes over the Vibe Credit Union Showplace in Novi (formerly the Suburban Collection Showplace), and 94.7 WCSX is giving you a chance to be there with FREE tickets to the show.

This is not a walk-through-and-leave kind of event. Outdoorama fills the floor with four football fields’ worth of outdoor gear, boats, and travel opportunities designed for people who live for time on the water, in the woods, or off the beaten path. Whether you’re a seasoned angler, a weekend hunter, or someone planning the next big adventure, Outdoorama brings it all together under one roof.

Boat buyers will find a wide selection of fishing boats and pontoons, with dealers who know how to rig them right. You can talk directly with lodge operators and guides from across Michigan and around the world—from local destinations to once-in-a-lifetime trips in Africa. Throughout the show, seminars led by experienced guides and outdoor pros offer practical insight you can use long after the weekend is over.

Outdoorama is also a place to explore new gear, compare options side by side, and take advantage of show-only pricing. Add in unique attractions like the Cowboy’s from Hell Snake Pit, and you’ve got an event that mixes education, entertainment, and serious outdoor inspiration.

Event highlights include:

Four football fields of outdoor equipment, boats, and trips

Fishing boats and pontoons from knowledgeable dealers

Guides and lodge operators from Michigan and beyond

Seminars with experienced pros and outfitters

Special attractions and interactive exhibits

