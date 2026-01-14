You can win reserved seats for you and a guest to attend a special advance screening of SHELTER January 27th.
WCSX has your chance to win reserved seats for you and a guest to attend a special advance screening of SHELTER! The screening is Tuesday, January 27th at 7:00PM at the MJR Troy Cinema. Brought to you by Black Bear Pictures’ SHELTER, starring Jason Statham. Only in theaters January 30th. Rated R.
SHELTER: On a remote coastal island, a reclusive man (Statham) rescues a young girl (Breathnach) from a deadly storm, drawing them both into danger. Forced out of isolation, he must confront his turbulent past while protecting her, sending them on a tense journey of survival and redemption.
Starring Jason Statham, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Naomi Ackie, and Academy Award nominee Bill Nighy.
Directed by Ric Roman Waugh.
(Black Bear Pictures)
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at wcsx.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Wednesday January 14, 2026 and 11:00pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Sunday January 25, 2026. WCSX will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday January 26,2026 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of WCSX. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here General Contest Rules - 94.7 WCSX