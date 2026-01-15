Chicken Catching Cops

What’s up chickens? So many chickens here today

If you’ve ever wondered what police officers actually deal with on a daily basis, here’s your answer—and no, it’s not what’s in the academy handbook.

A sheriff’s deputy in Colorado recently responded to a call about something “loose” in a neighborhood, a phrase that usually means a dog, maybe a goat, or at worst, a very confused cow. What he did not expect was to spend part of his shift becoming an unplanned poultry wrangler.

Multiple chickens were reported wandering around a residential area, and when the deputy arrived, the situation was exactly as advertised: chickens everywhere, no owner in sight, and zero instructions on how law enforcement is supposed to handle free-range chaos.

“What Do I Do About a Chicken?”

Thanks to body camera footage released by the sheriff’s office, we get to witness the exact moment realization hits.

The deputy spots one of the birds and calmly narrates the situation out loud, saying:

“Lo and behold… there be a chicken. What do I do about a chicken?”

It’s a fair question. There’s no checkbox for “loose poultry” on most incident reports.

This is the moment where policing briefly turns existential.

When Backup Is… Animal Control

With no immediate owner to return the birds to, the deputy does what any reasonable person with a badge, a cruiser, and no training in chicken negotiation would do: he starts rounding them up by hand.

No sirens.

No tactical maneuvers.

Just careful scooping and mild disbelief.

One by one, the chickens are gently loaded into the back of the patrol vehicle—not under arrest, not detained, just temporarily relocated until animal control can arrive. Somewhere between the third and fourth chicken, this officially becomes a story the deputy will be telling for the rest of his career.

The Chickens Were Never in Danger (Emotionally Is Another Story)

The sheriff’s office later confirmed the chickens were safe and unharmed, and officials began the search for their owner. A public message went out asking anyone missing several chickens to contact animal services.

Imagine being that owner.

You wake up, realize your chickens are gone, and eventually find out they were last seen riding in a police cruiser. That’s not something you prepare for.

A Reminder of What Police Actually Deal With

The sheriff’s office summed it up perfectly in a follow-up post, saying the incident was “another reminder that deputies handle everything from serious emergencies to surprise barnyard breakouts.”

And that’s the part people don’t always think about.

Police work isn’t just high-speed chases and dramatic arrests. It’s also:

Escaped livestock

Confused animals

Neighborhood calls that start with “this is going to sound weird, but…”

Somewhere between traffic stops and serious emergencies, there’s a whole category of calls that exist purely to test patience, adaptability, and one’s ability to stay professional while holding a chicken.

Why This Story Went Viral

This story resonated for a simple reason: it’s absurd in the most relatable way.

There’s something comforting about watching a trained professional calmly handle a situation that no one planned for. No overreaction. No frustration. Just problem-solving, mild confusion, and a willingness to do what needs to be done—even if what needs to be done is gently placing chickens into a squad car.

It’s also a reminder that silence in a neighborhood is not always a good thing.

Sometimes quiet means crime.

Sometimes it means chickens.

The Takeaway

The chickens were reunited.

Animal control handled the rest.

No laws were broken—unless you count violating expectations.

But somewhere in Colorado, there’s a deputy who will never hear the phrase “loose animals reported” the same way again.

And somewhere else, a group of chickens briefly experienced the most secure transportation of their lives.

Because if there’s one universal truth in local news, it’s this: no matter how routine the call sounds, you never really know what’s waiting when you arrive.

Sometimes, it’s crime.