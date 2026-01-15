Josh & Jase: TikTok Travel Duo Are Exploring Michigan

Sterling Heights: Doni and her pals Angie and Deb pose in front of the Golden Butthol.. I mean Halo

British travel influencers Josh & Jase have turned exploring the United States into a social media adventure that’s captured millions of followers. Hailing from Nottingham, England, the duo originally met through TikTok and quickly discovered a shared love of adventure and humor. They’ve built an audience of more than 3 million followers across platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube by bringing fresh, playful energy to every corner of the country they visit.

Which States Have Josh & Jase Visited?

Over the past year, they’ve documented journeys through numerous locations, including stops in places like Washington DC, Arizona, Louisiana, Tennessee, and New Mexico, all while showcasing genuine reactions to all America has to offer.

Their travel content focuses on discovering local culture, food, outdoor attractions, and the kinds of experiences that don’t always make the typical tourist guide. They have checked out everything from Buck-ees to Dipping Dots in their travels.

Josh & Jase Are in Michigan

Their Michigan tour became a standout chapter in the larger journey of these two friends. The duo kicked off their adventure in South Haven, sampling regional food like biscuits and gravy at Six Chicks and joking about whether perch tastes like “chicken” at Clementine's.

Next they headed to Saugatuck, tackling the iconic stairs of Mount Baldhead and marveling at the lakeside views. From there, they made their way to Holland and Grand Rapids. In Grand Rapids, our two guests hosted the weather on WZZM and tried Mexican food at MeXo.

Their Michigan exploration, especially the discovery of Lake Michigan’s size ("That's an ocean!"), has gone viral. Josh & Jace are drawing millions of views and countless comments from Michiganders, ready to share familiar places through new eyes.

Naturally, lots of comments ask Josh & Jase to come back during the summer and enjoy our 9 pm sunsets and all the things summertime in Michigan has to offer.

Suggestions for Our Travelers

I am invested enough in their adventure that I reached out with suggestions. Based on their current location of Grand Rapids and the assumption that Detroit will be a destination, I suggested a stop in Hell, where they can be the Mayor of Hell for an hour or a day.

My next recommendation is the Sterling Heights' Golden Halo. Yes, I let the mknow that we affectionately call it "The Golden Butthole." This location is great for photos and is open 24-7.

My third recommendation is The Fist. To me, The Fist is the most iconic piece of street art in Detroit. It is a representation of Detroit's strength and perseverance and a tribute to a citizen who symbolized both: Joe Louis.

