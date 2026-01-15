ContestsConcerts + Events
The Doors’ 35th Anniversary 4K Steelbook is Coming

Lionsgate will release The Doors on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and a Steelbook edition on Feb. 17. The 1991 biopic starring Val Kilmer arrives in its original theatrical cut to commemorate…

Dan Teodorescu
American psychedelic rock band, The Doors during a press conference at Heathrow Airport, London (left to right); drummer John Densmore, keyboard player Ray Mansarek, vocalist Jim Morrison (1943 - 1971) and guitarist Robby Krieger.
Central Press / Stringer via Getty Images

Lionsgate will release The Doors on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and a Steelbook edition on Feb. 17. The 1991 biopic starring Val Kilmer arrives in its original theatrical cut to commemorate three and a half decades since its release.

Oliver Stone directed this biopic, casting Val Kilmer as Jim Morrison, the band's enigmatic frontman. Meg Ryan, Kevin Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, Frank Whaley, Michael Madsen, Billy Idol, and Kathleen Quinlan round out the ensemble. The story tracks Morrison and his bandmates as they climb to fame during the turbulent 1960s, while Morrison spirals deeper into substance abuse and self-destruction.

Akiko Stehrenberger created the artwork for the Steelbook. This 4K edition packs fresh bonus material alongside classic extras from previous releases. New additions include a director's introduction from Oliver Stone and the featurette Val, Oliver & Jim: The Making of Morrison.

Returning content includes audio commentary with cowriter-director Oliver Stone, The Doors: The Road of Excess documentary, and 14 deleted scenes introduced by Stone. You'll also find an original DVD featurette, The Doors in L.A., Jim Morrison: An American Poet in Paris, interviews with Stone and sound editor Lon Bender, plus promotional teasers, trailers, and TV spots scattered throughout.

Fans can pre-order The Doors 4K Steelbook edition from publisher Lionsgate's website.

Jim MorrisonThe Doors
Dan TeodorescuWriter
