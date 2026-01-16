Albino Deer Spotted In Oakland County

If you live in Oakland County, you’re probably used to seeing deer. They wander through neighborhoods, cross busy roads like they own them, and casually stand in backyards as if they’re paying property taxes.

But this one stopped people in their tracks.

Earlier this month, residents in Farmington Hills began doing double-takes after spotting a deer that looked completely out of place — bright white, standing among the normal brown coats of Michigan’s wild deer population.

No, it wasn’t a lawn decoration.

And no, it wasn’t a trick of the light.

It was an albino deer.

Where the albino deer was spotted

The deer was photographed during the evening of January 6, 2026, near the intersection of 12 Mile Road and Middlebelt Road in Farmington Hills.

A staffer from CBS News Detroit noticed the unusual deer and captured photos showing the animal moving with a small group of otherwise normal-colored deer. The images quickly raised questions: Was it truly albino? How rare is that? And how often does something like this happen in Michigan?

Those photos — along with the time and location — were shared with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for confirmation and context.

How rare is an albino deer?

According to the DNR, albino deer are extremely rare.

Estimates suggest that true albinism occurs in roughly one out of every 20,000 to 30,000 deer.

That rarity is part of what makes this sighting so striking — especially in a populated suburban area where deer are already common, but albino ones almost never are.

DNR Public Information Officer Ed Golder explained that albinism is a genetic trait. When it appears in a specific area, it’s not unusual for more than one deer in that region to carry or express the gene.

In other words:

This might not be the only one.

What makes a deer “truly albino”?

Not all light-colored deer are albino.

The DNR notes that true albino deer lack melanin entirely, which affects far more than just coat color. A confirmed albino deer will typically have:

A completely white coat

A pink nose

Blue or very light-colored eyes

Light-colored hooves

Some deer appear white or pale but still have brown eyes or black noses. Others may have a patchy mix of brown and white fur. Those deer are not true albinos — they fall under different genetic conditions such as leucism.

The Farmington Hills deer appears to meet the criteria for true albinism, based on the photos reviewed.

Why albino deer stand out — and struggle

As stunning as an albino deer looks, the condition comes with serious challenges in the wild.

Melanin isn’t just about color. It helps with:

Camouflage

Vision

Protection from sunlight

General survival

A bright white deer stands out dramatically, especially in wooded environments where blending in is key. That visibility can make albino deer more vulnerable to predators, vehicles, and other dangers.

Their eyesight may also be weaker, which increases risk — particularly in suburban areas with heavy traffic.

Deer population in Oakland County

Deer are already a major presence in parts of Oakland County, including Farmington Hills. As suburban development has expanded, deer populations have adapted — often thriving in neighborhoods where natural predators are scarce.

Because of this, the City of Farmington Hills is currently planning a deer management cull program during 2026 to help control population numbers and reduce vehicle collisions, property damage, and environmental strain.

The DNR did not comment on whether the albino deer would receive any special consideration under those plans.

Why this sighting has people talking

Michigan has no shortage of wildlife stories, but this one hits differently.

It’s not just rare — it’s visually unforgettable. Seeing something that looks almost unreal quietly walking through familiar streets makes people stop, stare, and reach for their phones.

For many residents, this may be the only albino deer they ever see in their lifetime.

And for now, the deer continues to roam — a stark white figure moving calmly through a landscape where it clearly doesn’t blend in, yet somehow belongs.