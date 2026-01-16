Does Detroit Michigan Have Enough Salt?

The salt beds beneath Detroit, Michigan, are part of a massive ancient seabed, with huge reserves estimated in the trillions of tons.

Michigan's vast underground salt deposits, under Detroit, will last for thousands of years; billions of tons remain, with long-term availability for road de-icing. However, the lifespan of specific mines depends on production rates and demand.

The Detroit salt mine started in 1906 and produced more than 45 million tons of salt

How Did We Get So Much Salt?

Michigan's vast underground salt deposits came from ancient shallow seas evaporating in the Michigan Basin around 400 million years ago, leaving thick, pure salt layers deep beneath the surface, notably under Detroit, where the historic Detroit Salt Mine has operated for over a century, extracting rock salt for de-icing and industry from immense underground caverns, a stable resource due to overlying bedrock.

Could Michigan Run Out Of Salt?

Don't worry about Michigan running out of salt anytime soon; the resources are enormous, ensuring the mines, like the prominent Detroit one, will continue to operate for a very long time.

Salt Mines Featured On Tv Shows

Question: Can You Still Take A Tour Of Our Salt Mines?

No, you generally cannot take public tours of the active salt mines beneath Detroit today due to safety concerns and production interruption.

Tours were available in the 1980s but stopped, with companies now prioritizing operations over public access.

The Detroit Salt Company offers online information, and other Michigan mines (like copper mines in the UP) provide tours, though not salt mine tours in the Detroit area.

How Much Salt Is Used In a Michigan Winter?

