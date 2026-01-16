I Thank You Friday- Jose Galindo

Austin Zidar SPC4 E-4 Army Veteran Jose Galindo

Hello to all of our veterans and 94.7 WCSX Classic Rock listeners. Friday is upon us and for this week, our I Thank You shout out goes to SPC4 E-4 Army Veteran Jose Galindo.

Some veterans have the opportunity to share their stories in their own words. For others though, their stories come from those who either served with them or from the family members who stayed behind as they signed up for the greatest honor and sacrifice both for the Stars & Stripes and themselves.

Jose Galindo was nominated by his daughter Lisa who had these words to share about her dad's time serving in the army.

Jose Galindo served in the Army for 2 years from November 1964 to November 1966. Jose performed 1 year and 1 month of foreign service in Korea. From there Jose did Ammo Procurement & Supply while stationed in Joliet, IL. During this time, Jose received his Expert Badge with Rifle BAR and National Defense Service Medal.

An Honorable Discharge, Jose finished with a rank of SPC4 E-4.

Jose returned to the Motor City where he secured a position as Computer Programmer with FORD MOTOR COMPANY World Headquarters in Dearborn, where he worked for over 30 years before retirement.

Though he is no longer with us in this world, his story and service to the U.S. Army is never forgotten by those who knew and loved him. For those here at 94.7 WCSX, we say THANK YOU JOSE GALINDO!

